UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State freshman running back Nicholas Singleton was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. Singleton scored on runs of 70 and 44 yards on Saturday to help Penn State to a 46-10 win over Ohio.
Singleton earned his first career Big Ten weekly honor. He is Penn State’s first Big Ten Freshman of the Week since Joey Porter Jr. following the Rutgers game (12/5) in 2020.
Singleton (6-0, 219) rushed for a career-high 179 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries on Saturday. He scored on a 70-yard run in the first quarter. It was his first career touchdown rush.
The freshman added a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and he also had a 48-yard run in the third quarter.
The 179 rushing yards by Singleton is a Penn State record for a Beaver Stadium debut, and he became the first Nittany Lion with multiple 40+ yard touchdown runs in a game since Larry Johnson at Indiana on Nov. 16, 2002 (touchdown runs of 41, 43 and 69 yards).
His 219 all-purpose yards (179 rushing, 40 kick return) are the most since WR Jahan Dotson’s 254 (242 receiving, 12 punt return) at Maryland in 2021.
No. 22/23 Penn State travels to Auburn on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.
The Nittany Lions return to Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, to take on Central Michigan.
Central Michigan kickoff time slated for noon on Big Ten Network
UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State and Central Michigan will kick off at noon Saturday, Sept. 24, when the two squads face off in Beaver Stadium. The game will air on BTN.
This will be the second all-time meeting between Penn State and CMU. The Nittany Lions earned a 40-3 victory inside Beaver Stadium in the only previous matchup in 2005.
Penn State will be making its first appearance on BTN this season when it faces CMU.
