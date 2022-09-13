UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State freshman running back Nicholas Singleton was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. Singleton scored on runs of 70 and 44 yards on Saturday to help Penn State to a 46-10 win over Ohio.

Singleton earned his first career Big Ten weekly honor. He is Penn State’s first Big Ten Freshman of the Week since Joey Porter Jr. following the Rutgers game (12/5) in 2020.

