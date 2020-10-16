Major League Baseball

Postseason glance

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

(All Games on TBS)

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2

At San Diego

Sunday. Oct. 11: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1 Monday, Oct. 12: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2 Tuesday, Oct. 13: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 14: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3 Thursday, Oct. 15: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3 Friday, Oct. 16: Houston (Valdez 5-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2), 6:07 p.m. x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 8:37 p.m.

National League

(Fox or FS1)

Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 1

At Arlington, Texas

Monday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 1 Tuesday, Oct. 13: Atlanta 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7 Wednesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3 Thursday, Oct. 15: Atlanta 10, Los Angeles Dodgers 2 Friday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers (May 3-1) vs. Atlanta, 9:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Atlanta (Fried 7-0) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 4:38 p.m. (FS1) x-Sunday, Oct. 18: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:15 p.m. (Fox and FS1)

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 11 2 5 38 29 17 Philadelphia 10 3 5 35 32 16 Columbus 9 4 4 31 27 14 Orlando City 8 2 7 31 29 17 New England 7 4 7 28 20 16 New York City FC 8 7 3 27 23 16 New York 7 8 3 24 21 22 Nashville SC 5 6 6 21 15 17 Montreal 6 10 2 20 27 35 Chicago 5 8 4 19 22 26 Atlanta 5 9 4 19 18 21 Inter Miami CF 5 10 3 18 18 27 Cincinnati 4 10 4 16 10 28 D.C. United 2 10 6 12 15 32

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 9 4 3 30 35 17 Portland 9 5 3 30 37 29 Sporting Kansas City 9 6 2 29 29 23 Los Angeles FC 7 7 3 24 39 33 FC Dallas 6 4 6 24 22 17 Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21 San Jose 6 7 5 23 28 43 Vancouver 7 11 0 21 22 39 Real Salt Lake 5 7 6 21 24 29 Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20 Houston 4 7 7 19 25 30 LA Galaxy 4 9 3 15 21 34 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, October 14

Cincinnati 2, Columbus 1 New England 3, Montreal 2 New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie New York 1, Toronto FC 1, tie Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 2, tie Nashville 3, Houston 1 Atlanta 1, Miami 1, tie Chicago at Minnesota ppd. FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 0 Real Salt Lake 2, Portland 1 Colorado at Seattle ppd. Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 1 San Jose 4, LA Galaxy 0

Saturday, October 17

Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Miami at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 18

New York City FC at Columbus, 6 p.m. Orlando City at New York, 7 p.m. D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Colorado ppd. Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10 p.m. Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, October 19

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 20

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 21

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.

Thursday, October 22

Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m. Friday, October 23 New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 24

Orlando City at Miami, 3:30 p.m. D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m. New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Houston, 8 p.m. Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 25

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced OF Michael A. Taylor cleared waivers and elected free agency. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Isaiah Irving from Denver practice squad. Placed LB Chandler Jones on injured reserve. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Kawann Short on injured reserve. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DE Sam Hubbard on injured reserve. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released OLB Cassius Marsh. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT Hercules Mata’afa to the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Paul Quessenberry from practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DT Jeffery Simmons from reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated S Dane Cruikshank to the practice squad. Placed RB Darrynton Evans on injured reserve. HOCKEY National Hockey League NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with G Alexandar Georgiev and D Tony DeAngelo. East Coast Hockey League IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with G Matt Juruisk for 2020-21 season. COLLEGE CASTLETON UNIVERSITY — Named Tim McAuliffe interim women’s hockey head coach. THE CITADEL — Named Brad Mason assistant men’s basketball coach. Named Cody Deas new director of analytics and basketball operation.

