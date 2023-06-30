CHICAGO (AP) — Gregg Berhalter’s first matches in his return as United States men’s national team coach will be exhibitions against Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 at St. Louis and Oman three days later at St. Paul, Minnesota.
Oman is ranked 73rd and Uzbekistan 74th, while the U.S. is No. 13. Many nations are unavailable for friendlies because of 2024 European Championship qualifying and the start of 2026 World Cup qualifying in South America.
Berhalter was rehired as coach on June 16, 5 1/2 months after the U.S. Soccer Federation allowed his contract to expire. He was replaced him with an interim coach after the Reyna family notified the USSF of a three-decade-old domestic violence allegation involving Berhalter and the woman who later became his wife.
The USSF retained a law firm that said while Berhalter’s conduct “likely constituted the misdemeanor crime of assault on a female,” he did not improperly withhold information when he was hired.
Berhalter initially was hired in December 2018 after the U.S. failed to qualify for that year’s World Cup. He led the Americans to the second round last year in Qatar before a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands.
The matches announced Thursday will be followed by previously announced exhibitions against No. 15 Germany on Oct. 14 at East Hartford, Connecticut, and 59th-ranked Ghana three days later at Nashville, Tennessee.
J.J. Watt signs multi-year deal to be a studio analyst for CBS Sports
NEW YORK (AP) — J.J. Watt has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst. The announcement was made Thursday by CBS Sports President David Berson.
Watt’s first appearance will be on “The NFL Today” during Week 1 on Sept. 9. He’ll also be an analyst for NFL shows on CBS Sports Network and online.
“I love the game too much to be away from it entirely. I’m very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall,” Watt said in a statement. “Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I’ve gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we’re lucky, we’ll share a few laughs along the way as well.”
Watt was a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and retired last season after a 12-year career in which he had 114 1/2 sacks. He was the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft by Houston and spent 10 seasons with the Texans before playing the last two years for the Arizona Cardinals.
The 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is the only player in league history to record multiple seasons with at least 20 sacks.
Watt has been busy since retiring. Watt and his wife, former U.S. soccer midfielder Kealia Watt, became investors in the Burnley Football Club in May.
Shermeyer added to Lycoming wrestling staff
WILLIAMSPORT – A two-time NWCA All-American, Brian Shermeyer will enter his first year as an assistant coach with the Lycoming College wrestling team in 2023-24, 31st-year head coach Roger Crebs announced on Thursday.
Shermeyer, a four-year letterwinner at Messiah University, spent the past two years as a graduate assistant at Western New England College, mentoring one All-American and helping the team to a ninth-place finish at the 2021 NCAA North East Regionals.
At Messiah, Shermeyer was a two-time NCAA Championships qualifier at 174 pounds in 2019 and 2020, earning NWCA Third-Team All-American honors in 2020 after the NCAA Championships were cancelled due to COVID-19. He took fifth at the NWCA Championships in 2021 to earn his second All-American honors, helping him finish his career with a 74-36 record.
In addition, Crebs announced Hadyn Swartwood would move into a role as an assistant coach after spending the past two years as a volunteer assistant.
A two-time NCAA qualifier at 174 pounds, Swartwood went 103-33 in his career, becoming the eighth Warrior in program history to reach 100 career wins against King’s College on Jan. 26, as he won 76 percent of his career matches, the seventh-best mark in program history for a 100-match winner. He collected 41 falls, third in program history, and 11 tech falls, seventh.
Swartwood was also three-time Middle Atlantic Conference Champion (2017, ‘18, ‘20) and named 2017 MAC Rookie of the Year. He was named a Third Team NWCA All-American in 2020 after the NCAA Championships were cancelled due to COVID.
The Warriors finished the 2022-23 season with a 10-5 record under 30th-year head coach Roger Crebs.
