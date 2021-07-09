LEWISBURG - Mifflinburg's 8-9-10 Baseball All-Stars sure put on quite a performance in Friday's PA Little League District 13 championship game.
For a team that has been outscoring opponents by almost 20 runs through the first three games of the tournament, Mifflinburg's latest effort will be hard to top.
The Union County squad batted around three times in the second inning to score 22 runs and run away with a 27-0 victory over Selinsgrove at Danny Green Field.
Mifflinburg will now head to the Section 3 Tournament, which will begin likely next week at a site and time to be determined. District 12 (Williamsport area) will host the tournament.
"You know, we keep teaching the kids to play as a team and that it takes a team effort (to win), and that's what they did all through districts here. They played as a team," said Mifflinburg manager Nate Weikel, whose team outscored its opponents 87-2 to claim the district title.
"We have a good group of kids, and you can't say (anything but good things) about anyone on the team. Everybody played wonderful, and we're just lucky (for Mifflinburg) to have a group of kids like this, and this team is something that doesn't come around very often."
Mifflinburg took a rather pedestrian 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an Andrew Yearger RBI single.
But in the second inning, Mifflinburg unleashed its bats and the team would score 18 runs before the first out was made.
The big blow in the second was a three-run, inside-the-park home run by Vaughn Yoder, who hit an RBI single his first time through the lineup.
Also in the second inning, Brady Threet hit an RBI triple, Lukas Shaffer hit an RBI double, Jaxon Kaskie and Brayden Resseguie both hit two-run singles, plus Yearger and Hudson Troup both hit RBI singles.
"We were on, and in the second inning we came alive. The bats were just on fire," said Mifflinburg's manager. "It's something that's almost unbelievable with how they came alive and did that, and it was all of the kids, so it's just amazing to see them play the way they played (Friday)."
In the third, Mifflinburg scored four more times to put the finishing touches on its masterpiece. A three-run homer by Snyder keyed the inning.
Snyder also got the win for Mifflinburg. He struck out seven, and allowed just one hit and two walks in three innings of work.
All told, it was a dominating win all the way around for Mifflinburg. And most importantly, however, is the level of confidence Mifflinburg's players now have heading into sectionals.
"Yes, we are (confident), but there's a little bit of nerves behind (going to sectionals) because we don't know what the other teams are like obviously," said manager Weikel. "But after something like this, we feel comfortable with the kids, and the kids are playing well.
"So, we're excited to move on and see where the rest of the year takes us," he added.
PA District 13 Little League
8-9-10 Baseball
At Danny Green Field, Lewisburg
Mifflinburg 27, Selinsgrove 0 (3 innings)
Mifflinburg;1(22)4 – 27-20-0
Selinsgrove;000 – 0-1-1
Brennen Snyder and Lukas Shaffer. Lucas Aurand, Bentley Buehler (2), Colton Fegley (2), Austin Lehman (2) and Fegley, Aurand (2).
WP: Snyder. LP: Aurand.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Hayden Showalter, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 4 runs scored, RBI; Snyder, 2-for-4, HR (3rd, 2 on), walk, 5 RBI, 4 runs; Shaffer, 3-for-3, double, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Andrew Yearger, 1-for-1, RBI, run; Ben Wertman, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Hudson Troup, 2-for-3, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Jason Robatin, 2-for-3, HR (2nd, 2 on), walk, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Vaughn Yoder, 1-for-2; Matt Weikel, 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Callon Hommel, 2-for-2, double, run; Brady Threet, 2-for-3, double, triple, 2 runs, RBI; Brayden Resseguie, 2-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Coy Gemberling, 2 walks, 2 runs; Jaxon Kaskie, 2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Aurand, 1-for-2; Fegley, walk; Mason Neidig, walk.
