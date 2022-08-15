MONTGOMERY – If the Montgomery Red Raiders want to get another shot at playing for a District Class A championship this season, the team and second-year head coach Christian Diggs will have to find a way to do it with a lot of new faces.
Last season the Red Raiders lost 11 players to graduation from a team that finished with a 5-6 mark (3-3 Northern Tier League Small School Division) after it narrowly fell to Muncy 14-13 in the District 4 semifinals.
However, the cupboard isn’t completely bare for Montgomery.
Senior tight end/linebacker Weston Pick returns to lead the Red Raiders.
Last year the 6-foot-2, 220 pounder led the team and District 4 with 175 tackles, including 20 for a loss and a pair of sacks. He also topped 10 tackles in 10 games this season.
Offensively for Pick in 2021, he caught 10 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball nine times for 26 yards.
Montgomery will be relying on Pick a lot this year, especially with all of the departures for Montgomery, which included quarterback Logan Almeida (2,031 passing yards and 16 TDs, 165 rushing yards and 5 TDs) and running backs Colby Springman (710 yards, 7 TDs) and Devon Deem (254 yards, 2 TDs).
Senior Caden Finck will also work his way into the team’s starting lineup in some compacity this season.
In 2021, Fink played quarterback (attempted just one pass last season), plus he also ran with the ball (21 carries for 33 yards) and he could catch the ball (6 catches for 41 yards and a TD).
Senior Nevin Beachel also has experience carrying the football. He had eight carries for 18 yards last season.
Despite averaging almost 300 yards a game, Montgomery could be its own worst enemy last year.
The Red Raiders turned the ball over 22 times (versus 20 takeaways), among them 16 interceptions. The team also committed 58 penalties for 527 yards.
Montgomery opens the season with a Hughesville team coming off a one-win season.
But after that game against the Spartans the schedule gets a lot tougher for the Red Raiders.
Montgomery then faces South Williamsport (7-4 a year ago) followed by Cowanesque Valley (6-4) and Muncy (10-2). The Red Raiders also host Warrior Run on October 14.
Coach Diggs wasn’t immediately available for comment on the story.
MONTGOMERY RED RAIDERS ROSTER
Jersey No.;Name;Grade;Position;Height;Weight
5;Mekhi Armstead;12;WR, FS
8;Jaiden Reish;11;WR, CB;5-7;150
8;Hayden Wilt;10;WR, LB;5-8;140
10;Caden Finck;12;QB/WR, SS;5-7;150
11;Christian Bosley;10;WR
13;Zach Ettinger;10;TE, DE;6-1;180
13;Josh Solomon;10;WR, CB
17;Gavin Mebane;11;TE, OLB;5-5;157
21;Tyler Kuhn;10;WR, FS;5-8;150
21;Ethan Pyles;12;WR, CB;5-11;200
26;William Valentin;12;WR, SS;5-9;160
36;Nevin Beachel;11;RB, LB;5-7;150
44;Peyton Hartman;11;RB, LB;5-9;170
50;Evan Strausbaugh;G, OLB;6-0;185
55;Cameron Bryson;12;G, DT
57;Ray Pautz;12;OL, DL;5-8;200
58;Gaven Strouse;12;OL, DL;6-0;260
62;Caleb Stryker;12;G, MLB;
65;Bradley Leon;12;G, NG;5-11;220
66;Brent Leon;12;OL, DL;6-1;239
72;Thomas Steele;10;OL, DL
79;Hunter Hessler;10;OL, DL
Bradyn Foresman;10;WR, FS
Parker Persing;9;QB;5-11;152
Christian Diggs;Head Coach
Elijah Carey;Varsity Assistant
Dale Shaffer Jr.;Varsity Assistant
Ty Drick,Varsity Assistant
Devin Miller;Varsity Assistant
Matt Buck;Volunteer Assistant
Brian Pick;Volunteer Assistant
Nick Gentile;Volunteer Assistant
Sept. 2;SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT
Sept. 9;at Cowanesque Valley
Sept. 30;at Northwest Area
Oct. 21;at Phillipsburg-Osceola
Oct. 29;Columbia Montour Vo-Tech
Seniors: Weston Pick (TE, LB), Mekhi Armstead (WR, FS), Gabe McNear (QB, SS).
Juniors: Jaiden Reish (WR, CB), Gavin Mebane (TE, LB), Peyton Hartman (RB, LB).
Sophomores: Zach Ettinger (TE, DE), Coy Bryson (TE, LB), Josh Solomon (WR, CB).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.