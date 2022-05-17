ASHLAND, Va. — The Susquehanna University softball team finished a historic campaign on Sunday, winning its opening game in the NCAA Tournament Regional against Farmingdale State College 6-2 before dropping a 5-1 decision to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in play from the campus of Randolph-Macon College.
The River Hawks finished with the most wins since 2017 (28), while earning their third Landmark Conference regular season title, third Landmark Tournament title and fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament. SU’s win over Farmingdale State on Sunday was its fourth in program history.
In game 2, the Engineers of MIT posted five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take and keep the lead for the remainder of the game as SU’s season came to an end.
The rematch of the NCAA Regional opening game between these two teams was a pitcher’s duel, as Susquehanna’s Katie Murphy and MIT’s Anya Chase matched each other pitch-for-pitch. The River Hawks threatened in the top of the first thanks to back-to-back walks by Palumbo and Warner, but SU couldn’t bring around the runners.
Susquehanna would take the game’s first lead in the top of the fourth as Bork doubled to right field to start the rally. Two batters later, senior Katie Koch, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, ripped a double to left-center field to bring Bork around for the game’s first run.
The River Hawks threatened again in the top of the fifth inning, as Roland doubled to lead off the frame. Bean nearly brought around Roland on the next at-bat, but her line drive was stabbed by the MIT left fielder. SU followed with a pop out and a ground out to finish the frame.
MIT though would come through with five runs in the bottom of the fifth, with the eventual game-winning two-run double coming from Mackenzie Bivin to make it 3-1. Mikayla Cable and Katia Pendowski also added RBI knocks to extend the Engineer lead.
In the top of the seventh, Koch led off with a single and Roland reached on an error to set up first and second with one out. Chase would work out of the jam to retire the side and send MIT to the NCAA Regional title game.
Koch was 2-for-3 in her final game in the orange and maroon, while Roland was 1-for-3 and Borke was 1-for-3 as well. Murphy allowed two hits over four innings, fanning two batters. Chase tossed a complete game for MIT, allowing four hits and one earned run for her 17th win of the season.
MIT would fall to host Randolph-Macon in the regional final 3-1 as the Yellow Jackets moved onto next weekend’s NCAA Super Regional round.
The River Hawks graduate five starters from this year’s squad, including Bubba, Murphy, Koch, Bryant and Bean. SU is set to return 13 letter-winners in 2023, including All-Landmark Conference performers Zoe Bork and Morgan Henry.
In game 1, graduate student Gabby Bubba shined inside the circle for the River Hawks against Farmingdale State, and Zoe Bork chalked up the big hit of the game with a three-run shot to power the River Hawks to the win.
After waiting nearly 48 hours to play the game due to rain on Saturday the River Hawks’ offense jumped right out of the gate. Senior Erin Bean singled to shortstop to start the game, followed by a walk by Lexi Palumbo and a single by Ashley Warner to load the bases.
Senior Kiara Bryant would put the River Hawks on the board with a sacrifice fly to plate Bean to make it 1-0. Sophomore Zoe Bork came up next and connected on her fourth homer of the season, blasting a three-run shot to put SU up 4-0. The homer gave Bork her fifth game since April 23 with three or more RBI in a game.
Farmingdale State (29-4) came right back with a run in the bottom of the first on a homer, but Bubba responded by retiring the next eight batters for the Rams. Bubba would only allow two runs to reach second base through the next four innings heading into the sixth inning.
The top of the sixth saw the River Hawks plate two more runs, highlighted by a RBI ground out by Warner and a RBI sacrifice fly by Bork. FSC plated a run in the bottom of the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate but Bubba recorded the final out with the bases loaded to secure the victory.
Bean was 3-for-4 with two runs scored in the contest, while Bryant finished 2-for-2 with a HBP, sac fly and RBI. Warner also finished 2-for-4 with a run and RBI, while Hannah Roland also tallied two hits in four at-bats.
Bubba posted the complete game win, allowing six hits while fanning a season-best eight strikeouts, tying a career-high. Lyndsey Shaw was 2-for-2 with a homer and two walks for the Rams in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.