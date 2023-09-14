College
Men's soccer
Lycoming 2, Rutgers-Newark 1
Note: Junior Owen Magee smashed in the game-winning goal with a brilliant one-timer in 77th minute to lead the Warriors to a non-conference win over Rutgers-Newark at UPMC Field. Sophomore Thomas Geyer won a challenge down the right sideline and crossed a ball into the box to set up the game-winner, as senior Kenny Clapp caught it and lifted it across the box for a waiting Magee, who smashed a low liner into the right corner of the net for Lycoming (2-2-2) agaisnt the Scarlet Raiders (1-3-2).
Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 91 54 .628 _
Tampa Bay 90 57 .612 2
Toronto 80 66 .548 11½
Boston 73 72 .503 18
New York 73 72 .503 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 76 70 .521 _
Cleveland 69 78 .469 7½
Detroit 66 79 .455 9½
Chicago 56 90 .384 20
Kansas City 46 101 .313 30½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 83 64 .565 _
Texas 81 64 .559 1
Seattle 81 65 .555 1½
Los Angeles 68 79 .463 15
Oakland 46 100 .315 36½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 96 50 .658 _
Philadelphia 79 67 .541 17
Miami 75 71 .514 21
New York 67 78 .462 28½
Washington 65 81 .445 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 81 64 .559 _
Chicago 78 69 .531 4
Cincinnati 76 71 .517 6
Pittsburgh 68 78 .466 13½
St. Louis 65 81 .445 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 88 57 .607 _
Arizona 76 71 .517 13
San Francisco 75 71 .514 13½
San Diego 69 78 .469 20
Colorado 53 92 .366 35
x-clinched division
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 2, 1st game
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2
Texas 6, Toronto 3
Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2
Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
Oakland 6, Houston 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1, 2nd game
Kansas City 11, Chicago White Sox 10, 2nd game
Cleveland 3, San Francisco 1
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2
San Francisco 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 1, Baltimore 0
Texas 10, Toronto 0
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3
Houston 6, Oakland 2
Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati (Law 4-5) at Detroit (Olson 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5) at Boston (Houck 4-9), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Eovaldi 11-4) at Toronto (Gausman 11-8), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8) at Boston (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 11-6), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-5), 7:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Washington 1
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2
Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 4
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings
Milwaukee 3, Miami 1
Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Cleveland 3, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2
Wednesday's Games
Colorado 7, Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 7, Washington 6
St. Louis 1, Baltimore 0
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 1
Miami 2, Milwaukee 0
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Thursday's Games
Washington (Gray 7-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-9), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Law 4-5) at Detroit (Olson 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 11-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 10-12) at Colorado (Anderson 0-5), 8:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Cole Irvin to Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Zack Kelly to Portland (EL) on a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Kenley Jansen on the COVID-19 Related IL. Recalled LHP Brandon Walter from Worcester (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Garrett Crochet to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent C Tyler Cropley outright to Omaha (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Chris Rodriguez to Salt Lake (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF Jorge Polanco from the bereavement list. Optioned OF Gilberto Celestino to St. Paul (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Max Scherzer on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jonathan Hernandez from Round Rock (PCL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Jared Shuster from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Joe Kelly from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Hurt to Oklahoma City (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Joey Lucchesi from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Sam Coonrod to Syracuse.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Quinn Priester from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Cody Bolton to Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed 3B Nolan Gorman on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of 3B Juniel Querecuto from Memphis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated C Patrick Bailey from the 7-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo on a multi-year contract extension. Optioned RHP Mason Thompson to Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Jackson Rutledge from Rochester.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Danny Green.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived Cs Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to the practice squad. Placed S Jovante Moffatt on the practice squad injured reserve.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Godwin Igwebuike to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OL Kyle Fuller to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Mike Strachan to the practice squad. Placed OL Brady Christensen on injured reserve. Placed CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver on the practice squad injured reserve. Released RB Spencer Brown from the practice squad. Signed RB Tarik Cohen, and WR Mike Strachan to the practice squad. Signed CB Sam Webb.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed S Caden Sterns on injured reserve. Promoted WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR Michael Bandy to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed WR Noah Brown and DT Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve. Promoted P Ty Zentner from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DL Michael Dogbe and DT Bruce Hector to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted RB Jake Funk from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed G Ike Boettger to the practice squad. Placed RB Evan Hull on injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed TE Leonard Taylor on the suspended list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez and DB Troy Pride to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed RB Jaret Patterson and OLB Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed QB Stetson Bennett on the active/non-football injury list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Ian Book and DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted DL Kyle Phillips and WR Lynn Bowden from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LBs Terrell Lewis and Ty Summers, DB Faion Hicks and TE Michael Jacobson to the practice squad. Placed LB Ryan Connelly on the practice squad injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed C Ryan McCollum to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OL Raiqwon O'Neal. Placed RT Abe Lucas on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL John Molchon to the practice.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed Ds Olli Juolevi, Austin Strand and Hunter Drew, Cs Patrick Harper and Cameron Hebig and RW Austin Poganski to professional tryout contracts (PTO).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed F Max Willman to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed D Isaiah George to a three-year, entry-level contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed D Declan Chisholm to a one-year, two-way contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.