WILLIAMSPORT — After leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Williamsport Crosscutters fell to the State College Spikes in the Sudden Death frame, and they were swept by State College in the three-game series. Two of the three games of the series were decided by Sudden Death.

EJ Taylor picked up a pair of RBI in the losing effort, giving him five over his last two games and 16 for the season.

