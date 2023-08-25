WILLIAMSPORT — After leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Williamsport Crosscutters fell to the State College Spikes in the Sudden Death frame, and they were swept by State College in the three-game series. Two of the three games of the series were decided by Sudden Death.
EJ Taylor picked up a pair of RBI in the losing effort, giving him five over his last two games and 16 for the season.
Isaiah Byars collected a pair of hits, including his third triple of the season. He is second on the club in triples, one behind Jose Gonzalez.
Jake Norris allowed four runs, all earned, on five hits and four walks over 4.1 innings. It was his third start of the season and did not factor into the decision.
The Cutters fall to 3-13 against the Spikes with the loss and are one loss away from tying the single-season record for losses to an opponent. Williamsport still has three games against the Spikes this season.
The stats from the Sudden Death frame do not count towards individual or team totals, nor will there be a winning or losing pitcher of record.
Williamsport (15-23 second half) next play at West Virginia at 6:35 p.m. tonight.
