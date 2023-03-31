Delaney Good

Delaney Good

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lock Haven softball player Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, has been named to the 2023 Tucci/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II National Player and Pitcher of the Year Watchlist.

The watchlist was released Thursday by the NFCA and is broken up by regions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.