LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lock Haven softball player Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, has been named to the 2023 Tucci/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II National Player and Pitcher of the Year Watchlist.
The watchlist was released Thursday by the NFCA and is broken up by regions.
Good, an outfielder who bats leadoff, is off to a remarkable start to the season. Through 24 games, she leads the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference with a .500 batting average. That fantastic average at the plate has Good ranked among the top-15 in Division II. On the season, she has 42 hits, two doubles, two triples, an inside-the-park home run, and 11 RBI. She leads the PSAC with 34 runs scored and 20 stolen bases.
To date, Good holds a .607 slugging-percentage and a .576 on-base percentage. She has not committed an error this season.
New in 2023, the list is broken down into the eight NCAA Regions (Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West) with up to 15 student-athletes represented in each region. The list is compiled and the award is voted on by the elected members of the NFCA Division II All-American Committee with one head coach representing each of the eight NCAA regions. To be eligible, a student-athlete’s head coach must be a member.
Voted on by the NFCA’s Division II All-American Committee, the 2023 Tucci/NFCA Player and Pitcher of the Year will be announced on June 1. All student-athletes are eligible for the end-of-the-season award and do not have to be on this list to be considered.
