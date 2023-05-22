WILLIAMSPORT — Painfully descending the medals podium, a pair of crutches standing beside him, Thomas Hess met with reporters Saturday morning after the Class 3A 800-meter race at the District 4 track and field championship.
A look of agony tried to fight its way past the smile on his face.
The Lewisburg senior didn’t look like someone who had just run two laps around the track at STA Stadium at Williamsport High School to win the gold medal and a trip to this weekend’s PIAA championships at Shippensburg University.
Remarkably, Hess and runner-up Tim Gale, a Shikellamy senior, had both broken the previous meet record. Hess won with a time of 1 minute, 53.58 seconds to Gale’s 1:54.81. Milton’s Tyler Leeser set the previous record of 1:54.30 in 2018.
Hess will try to tough it out one more week before seeking help to get his leg back in working condition. He will be joined by six other local athletes in the state meet Thursday and Friday at Seth Grove Stadium.
That contingent includes his brother, Jonathan, a junior; Lewisburg sophomore gold-medal winner in the 110 hurdles Haneef Shavers; Mifflinburg junior Collin Dreese, who qualified with a fifth place in the 1600, Mifflinburg senior Arnold Troup, second in the 100; and the silver medal winning Mifflinburg 4x400 team of Joshua Reimer, Troup, Bryant Groff and Dreese.
As Hess tried to get comfortable to do interviews, it begged the question, “How does he do it?’’
Said Hess, “I don’t know. ‘’
He said that for the first 200 meters of the race “It hurts very badly, but then I think the adrenaline comes in and smooths it out for me and when that happens it goes away until the race is over, and then as soon as the race is over, the pain comes back just like that and it’s hard to walk.”
He added, “Later in the race it warms up.
“It’s coming down to the end of the season and we really want to make it,” he said.
He said the pain in his right leg has been going on for two weeks, since it first occurred during an invitational meet in Altoona . No one has been able to determine the cause.
“I’ve had a lot of trouble with pain in my leg muscles and my glutes. We’re not 100 percent sure what it is, but it sure hurts.”
Would Hess have put himself through it as a junior?
“That’s a good question. Probably, before districts, I would have said I would have stopped, but having a chance to go to states (with my team) and having the potential to possibly win, I probably would have done it for the guys.’’
But otherwise, he said, “I would have probably been a little more careful with it, I probably would have shut down.
It was a slow start to the 3A 3200-meter run.
Both the winner, Lewisburg sophomore Jon Hess, and the runner-up, Milton, junior Ryan Bickhart, fell well short of their personal bests and far below the state qualifying standard.
Hess, with his clocking of 9 minutes, 48.29 seconds, was locked into next week’s PIAA Class 3A championships. But, unlike Class 2A, the 3A athletes must either win the event or meet the state standard.
Bickhart, who was second in 9:52.02, found himself on the outside looking in until later in the day Hess also won the 1600 and scratched from the state meet in the 3200, handing that spot to the Black Panther.
After climbing down from the podium with his silver medal, Bickhart was understandably dejected.
“I don’t qualify (for states) unless Jonny scratches, so, as of right now, I’m not going,” he said.
How was he feeling at that time?
“Not good,” he replied. “It was a bad race. I mentally locked myself out about two laps in and didn’t do anything to make any moves until the last 200 meters.”
He said, assuming he gets into the race this weekend, “We’ll practice and try to move on to next week.”
Bickhart said he felt good coming into the race. “I felt good, and I thought I would have a good time but mentally it didn’t happen. We’ll move on and hope for the best.”
Jonathan Hess maintained what appeared to be a comfortable lead over the rest of the field in the 3200, but, “I know Bickhart, he’s a big kicker. He likes to chill out and, on the last lap, take it fast.’’
He said he also heard that in the back of the pack there would be elbows thrown, so that was another reason to stay out in front.
“I heard that (Danville’s) Ethan Holcombe got hit by an elbow so I’m glad I was able to stay out of that,” he said.
As for next week, Hess said, “I hope I qualify in the mile because I want Bickhart to run (in the state) two-mile. I want the best for him.”
After winning the 1600, Hess indeed scratched from the 3200 and will run three events in Shippensburg. He will also compete in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, having qualified in the latter on Thursday.
After winning his first district title and considering the prospect of competing in Shippensburg for the first time, Shavers wasn’t sure how he felt about it.
“Honestly, I’m kind of surprised, and happy for myself, but I don’t know. This is my first year hurdling, so I was kind of proud of myself and I want to thank all my coaches and all the people that helped me,” he said.
He said he would not have believed it if anyone had told him at the beginning of the season that he would become a district champion.
“I was this close to quitting,” he said.
Then he thought about it and decided that he was not very good, but he had nothing to lose if he continued.
“I just decided to stick with it,” he said.
Shavers, who won the race in 15.01, just one-hundredth of a second ahead of Williamsport’s Calder Diakite said he will probably be scared next weekend, but “I was scared (before Saturday’s race). I just had to get down and get it over with.”
Dreese said that his team’s goal from the start of the season was to get to states in the 4x400, something which hadn’t been done in a long time.
“After our first meet, our coach (Mark Reitz) felt that we had a realistic chance to run that time,” he said.
When Dreese took the final handoff, he was nearly even with the Montoursville anchor.
“I passed him at about 150 meters and had the lead up until about the last 100 and the Montoursville kid passed me,” he said.
Dreese was able to hold off the Central Columbia runner for second place and the state berth.
Dreese noted that at one point in the season the Wildcats were only running a 3:36 and in a meet with Montoursville, the Warriors beat them with a 3:32.
“We knew we would have to cut our times down to put together a good race,” he said.
District 4 Championships
Saturday at STA Stadium, Williamsport Class 2A
Team key:
Bloomsburg, B; Canton, Can; Central Columbia, CC; Danville, D; East Juniata, EJ; Hughesville, H; Loyalsock, Loy; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Miff; Montoursville, Mtv; Montgomery, Mtg; Mount Carmel, MC; North Penn, NP; Northwest, Nw; Sayre, Sa; Southern Columbia, SC; Sullivan County, Sull; South Williamsport, SW; Troy, Tr; Towanda, To; Warrior Run, WR; Wellsboro, Well; Williamson, Wm; Wyalusing, Wy.
Team standings:
(top 10 and locals) 1. D, 82; 2.SC, 67; 3. CC, 54; 4. EJ, 52; 5. Wm, 51; 6. Nw, 47; 7. Mtv, 45 ; 8. MC, 39; 9. B, 30; 10. H, 28; 11. WR, 27; 14. Miff, 25. 3200: 1. Rory Lieberman, D, 9:12.88 (MR); 2. Logan Strawser, EJ, 9:15.84; 3. Kristian Mizdail, Wm, 9:31.54; 4. Oliver Heintzelman, Nw, 9:36.59; 5. Dane Spahr, D, 9:44.22; 6. Nathaniel Welch, Wm, 9:47.79; 7. Weston Fry, Mtv, 9:55.34; 8. Nathanial Girmay, D, 9:58.46. 110H: 1. Josiah Schans, Mtv, 14.07; 2. Josef Book, EJ, 15.07; 3. Aiden Huntington, CC, 15.12 (Q); 4. Ben Robinson, Mtg, 15.31 (Q); 5. Cole Bradley, CC, 15.42 (Q); 6. Will Burdett, Loy, 15.67; 7. Logan Funderburg, Loy, 15.67; 8 Blake Shedden, Tr, 16.25. 100: 1. Jackson Clarke, D, 10.61; 2. Arnold Troup, Miff, 11.16; 3. Kyle Christman, SC, 11.20 (Q); 4. Amir Kemrer, SW, 11.41; 5. Spencer Stine, H, 11.58; 6. Anthony Lewis, Loy, 11.61; 7. Derek Dietz, Nw, 11.62; 8. Marco Quiros, S. 1600: 1. Logan Strawser, EJ, 4:17.67; 2. Rory Lieberman, D, 4:20.91; 3. Shea McCusker, H, 22 (Q); 4. Kristian Mizdail, Wm, 4:24.36 (Q); 5. Collin Dreese (Miff), 4:26.75 (Q); 6. Edward Zuber, SC, 4:32.37; 7. Creed Dewing, NEB, 4:36.68; 8. Dane Spahr, D, 4:37.38. 4x100R: 1. D (Frank Walley, Gavin Fry, Carson Persing, Jackson 43.88; 2. SC (Carter Madden, Danny Marzeski, Jaymen Golden, Kyle Christman), 44.07; 3. Bl, 44.19 (SQ); 4. Loy, 44.44; 5. CC, 44.60; 6. MC (Andrew Lukoskie, Garrett Varano, Michael Farronato, Michael Kimsal), 44.66; 7. Miff (Joshua Reimer, Sean Grodotzke), 44.76; 8. H, 45.09. 400: 1. Mason Winslow, Mtv, 49.95; 2. Derek Dietz, Nw, 50.05; 3. Elias Kaufman, Wm, 51.00; 4. Alex Brown, WR, 51.63; 5. Owen Solomon, MW, 51.94; 6. Jacob Hinman, Tr, 52.10; 7. Landon Kester, Nw, 52.11; 8. Jonathan Carl, Well, 52.33. 300H: 1. Josiah Schans, Mtv, 39.05; 2. Cole Bradley, CC, 39.58); 3. Josef Book, EJ, 39.87 (Q); 4. Duncan Kerr, Wm, 40.17 (Q); 5. Danny Marzeski, SC, 41.53; 6. Will Burdett, Loy, 41.69; 7. Aiden Huntington, CC, 41.88; 8. Cody Goodspeed, WR, 42.08. 800: 1. Logan Strawser, EJ, 1:56.26; 2. Owen Cummings, Wm, 1:57.68; 3. Nathaniel Welch, Wm, 1:58.24 Q); 4. Shea McCusker, H, 1:58.82 (Q); 5. Nicholas Fortin, H, 1:58.84 (Q); 6. Zack Wilcox, NP, 1:58.84 (Q); 7. Derek Pierontoni, Nw, 1:59.56 (Q); 8. Anden Aitkins, MW 1:59.82. 200: 1. Jackson Clark, D, 21.23 (MR); 2. Nasir Heard, Bl, 22.75; 3. Derek Dietz, Nw, 22.93; 4. Amir Kemrer, SW, 23.06; 5. Anthony Lewis, Loy, 23.10; 6. Kyle Christman, SC, 23.13; 7. Owen Solomon, MW, 23.33; 8. Jaymen Golden, SC, 23.34. C 4x400R: 1. Mtv (Quinn Winslow, Josiah Schans, Sean Frey, Mason Winslow), 3:27.32; 2. Miff (Joshua Reimer, Arnold Troup, Bryant Groff, Collin Dreese), 3:28.25; 3. CC, 3:29.04 (Q); 4. MW, 3:29.88 (Q); 5. MC (Andrew Lukoskie, Billy Rishel, Michael Kimsal, Michael Farronato), 3:30.07; 6. Nw, 3:32.60; 7. Wm, 3:35.21; 8. WR (Thomas Royles, Cody Goodspeed, Colby LeBarron, Alex Brown), 3:35.53. Triple jump: 1. Nasir Heard, Bl, 43-0.5; 2. Logan Lambert, To, 43-0.5 (J); 3. Hobi Forti (MC), 42-7; 4. Colin Loveland, Tr, 41-10.25; 5. Dylan Scheller, SW, 41-7; 6. Aiden Gehman, Well, 41-6; 7. Landon Kester, Nw, 41-4.5; 8. Landen Murray, Miff, 40-9.75. Discus: 1. Kyle Kapichok, Can, 148-10; 2. Tyler Arnold, SC, 136-10; 3. Jake Brackbill, EJ, 132-5; 4. Maddix Karns, CC, 131-8; 5. Lucas Long, SW, 130-9; 6. Michael Farronato, MC, 128-0; 7. Austin Bowersox, SW, 127-1; 8. Jacob Palfreyman, Wy, 126-4. High jump: 1. Tyler Arnold, SC, 6-3; 2. Kyle Mosher, Well, 6-1; 3. Hunter Gmiter, Nw, 6-1 (J); 4. Dylan Johns, Wy, 6-1 (J); 5. Kemp Bowman, CC, 5-11; 6. Hobi Forti, MC, 5-11 (J); 7. Kyle Christman, SC, 5-11, (J); 8. Gage Patterson, Loy, 5-9. Pole vault: 1. Gavin Holcombe, D, 14-0; 2. Garrett Varano, MC, 13-6; 3. Isaac Butler, WR, 13-0; 4. Hunter Gmiter, Nw, 12-6; 5. Judah Kennel, WR, 12-6 (J); 6. Bryce Eberhart, Mtv, 12-0; 7. Mitchell Mosier, To, 12-0 (J); 8. Ben Miller, MC, 12-0 (J).
Class 3ATeam key:
Athens, A; Jersey Shore, JS; Lewisburg, Lew; Milton, Milt; Selinsgrove, Sel; Shamokin, Sham; Shikellamy, Shik; Williamsport, Will.
Team standings:
