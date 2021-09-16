AMEDIA – Warrior Run’s comeback fell short as the Defenders fell to undefeated Central Columbia, 4-2, in a Heartland Athletic Conference Division II girls soccer match Wednesday at Blue Jays Stadium.
Warrior Run (2-2, 0-2 HAC-II) trailed 3-0 at the half, but the Defenders got back into the game behind goals from Peyton Meehan and Amaya Bower.
Goals for Central (4-0) came from Lindsey Bull, who scored twice, plus Haley Bull and Madison Whitesell. Bull and Whitesel also had assists for the Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays led in shots (12-5) and in corner kicks (11-3), and Addisyn Ohnmeiss made eight saves for the Defenders.
Warrior Run next hits the pitch at Towanda at 6 p.m. Monday.
Cross country
Milton at Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE – The Black Panthers went 3-0 in both boys and girls in the quad meet held Tuesday at Selinsgrove. The meet also had teams from Bloomsburg and Midd-West.
Chace Bilodeau led Milton’s boys with a runner-up finish in 17 minutes and 55 seconds, plus Ryan Bickhart was third in 17:56 and Rex Farr was sixth in 18:37.
On the girls side for Milton, Emma East finished second in 21:50. Also for the Black Panthers, Mercedez Farr was fourth (23:07) and Jayden Mather was fifth in 23:49.
Milton next runs at Southern Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BoysMilton 23, Selinsgrove 34Milton 18, Bloomsburg 42Milton 22, Midd-West 39Tuesday at Selinsgrove, 3.1-mile course
1. Ben Hummel, MW, 17:50; 2. Chace Bilodeau, Milt, 17:55; 3. Ryan Bickhart, Milt, 17:56; 4. Zach Wentz, S, 18:02; 5. Derick Blair, S, 18:03; 6. Rex Farr, Milt, 18:37; 7. Anden Aitkins, MW, 19:29; 8. Adam McGinley, B, 19:38; 9. Jarrett Lee, S, 19:56; 10. Cameron Kantz, Milt, 20:03; 11. Zeke Weber Loomis, B, 20:07; 12. Jude Sterling, Milt, 20:17; 13. Ben Malehorn, S, 21:09.; 14. Brad Newcomer, Milt, 21:21; 15. Chris Wright, Milt, 21:39; 16. Brendon Long, S, 22:04; 17. Andrew Yount, MW, 22:31; 18. Dillyn Reibsome, B, 22:58; 19. Carmine DiCostanzo, Milt, 23:18; 20. Ben Burrell, B, 23:23.
GirlsMilton 26, Selinsgrove 29Milton 19, Bloomsburg 36Milton 21, Midd-West 34At Selinsgrove, 3.1-mile course
1. Shaela Kruskie, S, 19:33; 2. Emma East, Milt, 21:50; 3. Lydia Bowersox, MW, 22:12; 4. Mercedez Farr, Milt, 23:07; 5. Jayden Mather, Milt, 23:49; 6. Bella Pistoia, B, 25:00; 7. Maryrose Molina Shuman, S, 25:56; 8. Adrianna Howell, B, 28:21; 9. Kaitlynn Ewing, MW, 29:38; 10. Maddie Martin, S, 31:47; 11. Julia Kline, S, 31:55; 12. Jillian Hopple, Milt, 33:01; 13. Ali Ayla, Milt, 33:35; 14. Maci Stackhouse, B, 33:36; 15. Chloe Temple, B, 33:46; 16. Vanessa Slavishak, S, 39:37.
Postponements
The following scholastic events scheduled for Wednesday were postponed by rain. Make-up dates are listed following the event.
Girls soccer
Mount Carmel at Milton, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, postponed TBA
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today
Field hockey
Central Columbia at Warrior Run, postponed TBA
Girls tennis
Shikellamy at Milton, postponed to 4 p.m. Friday
Lewisburg at Danville, postponed to 4 p.m. Tuesday
Golf
Milton at Warrior Run, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Friday
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, postponed to 3:30 p.m. today
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
