CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bucknell’s Rick Mottram was tabbed by the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association as one of its two Scholar-Athletes of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.
Mottram and South Dakota State’s Preston Tetzlaff were selected out of a field of nine finalists and 54 FCS ADA Academic All-Star Team members to receive a $5,000 postgraduate scholarship. After his graduation from Bucknell this May, Mottram began work as a systems engineer for Lockheed Martin Space. He is also pursuing his master’s degree in space systems engineering from Johns Hopkins University in their Engineering for Professionals program.
“I would like to thank the FCS ADA for awarding me one of their post-graduate scholarships,” Mottram said. “This award will help cover the cost of a master’s degree in space systems engineering from Johns Hopkins University as I begin my career in the aerospace and defense industry. I am thankful for Bucknell and its engineering program for being such great learning environments and for the coaches, professors and administrators who have been instrumental in my success.”
A special Review Committee of FCS athletics directors were responsible for selecting the 2020-21 Academic All-Star Team and FCS ADA Postgraduate Scholarship finalists and recipients. Mottram and Tetzlaff were the organization’s 20th annual Scholar-Athletes of the Year.
Earlier this summer, Mottram became the fourth Bison football player to make two CoSIDA Academic All-America Teams. The linebacker also graduated as a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 Football Team member and a two-time FCS ADA Academic All-Star.
Mottram, a mechanical engineering major, was voted as the 2021 Spring Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year and made his third-straight Academic All-Patriot League Team. A 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy® Semifinalist, he totaled 170 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, six sacks, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 28 career games, 17 of which were starts. As a junior in 2019, he became the first Bison since 2014 to post at least 100 tackles in a single season.
Off the field, Mottram worked as a research assistant in Bucknell’s Mechanical Engineering and Chemical Engineering departments. He also helped recreate the curriculum of an engineering seminar called Engineering Athletics and worked as a tutor at Bucknell’s Teaching & Learning Center.
Mottram captured Bucknell’s Alvin F. Jackson, Jr. Memorial Scholar-Athlete Award for outstanding academic and athletic achievement and future promise as a Bucknell alumni. He also earned Bucknell’s Ernest & Josephine Christensen Award, which is given to the outstanding graduate in engineering, and Bucknell’s Terry J. Hibbard Award for Academic Achievement, which is presented to mechanical engineering students for outstanding academic achievement as reflected in academic standing, quality of work, performance on senior design project team, independent study, honors thesis and/or research under the direction of a faculty member.
Outside of Bucknell, Mottram served as a private equity summer analyst for Twin Bridge Capital Partners, a mechanical engineering intern for Princetel Inc. and a research and web design intern for Lohnpack Contract Filling.
Lycoming swimming introduces incoming first-years
WILLIAMSPORT – An accomplished group of eight swimmers will give the Lycoming College swim teams an immediate dash of depth when it jumps into the pool to begin the 2021-22 season under second-year head coach Andrew Dragunas, he announced on Wednesday.
The group includes six men and two women, with seven hailing from the Keystone State. The eight swimmers will provide immediate help in a number of disciplines. The men add significant depth throughout the lineup, with four of the six capable of performing in the individual medley. The women add a pair of freestylers that can make an immediate impact.
The Warrior men finished eighth out of 14 teams at the 2021 Virtual MAC Championships and the women finished ninth for first-year Coach Dragunas. The team opens the 2021-22 season on Saturday, Oct. 16, for a meet at Albright.
The following is Lycoming’s incoming class of swimmers.
Jacob Fellinger, freestyle, Montoursville Area
Tyler Hartsock, butterfly/IM, Montoursville Area
Eliot Keith, breaststroke/IM, New Ringgold/Blue Mountain/Shippensburg University
Matt Luzzi, breaststroke/butterfly, Lagrangeville, N.Y./Our Lady of Lourdes
Tanner Rager, freestyle/butterfly, York/Red Lion Area
Noah Vivian, freestyle/butterfly, Barto/Boyertown Area
Olivia Plotts, freestyle/backstroke, Pottstown/Pottsgrove
Jocelyn Rumsey-Hebe, freestyle, Carlisle/Big Spring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.