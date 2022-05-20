Baseball Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 28 10 .737 _
Tampa Bay 23 15 .605 5
Toronto 20 18 .526 8
Boston 16 22 .421 12
Baltimore 15 24 .385 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 22 16 .579 _
Chicago 19 19 .500 3
Cleveland 16 19 .457 4½
Kansas City 14 23 .378 7½
Detroit 13 25 .342 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 14 .641 _
Los Angeles 24 16 .600 1½
Texas 17 20 .459 7
Seattle 17 22 .436 8
Oakland 16 24 .400 9½
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 26 14 .650 _
Philadelphia 18 20 .474 7
Miami 17 20 .459 7½
Atlanta 17 21 .447 8
Washington 13 26 .333 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 14 .632 _
St. Louis 20 18 .526 4
Pittsburgh 16 21 .432 7½
Chicago 15 22 .405 8½
Cincinnati 11 26 .297 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 25 12 .676 _
San Diego 24 14 .632 1½
San Francisco 22 15 .595 3
Colorado 18 19 .486 7
Arizona 19 21 .475 7½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1
Minnesota 14, Oakland 4
Boston 5, Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2
Seattle 5, Toronto 1
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4
Boston 12, Seattle 6
Houston 5, Texas 1
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 3-2) at Cleveland (Civale 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 4-3) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 2-2) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 4-0) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 6, 11 innings
Colorado 5, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3
Philadelphia 3, San Diego 0
Washington 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 11, St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2
San Diego 2, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 6, 10 innings
Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Friday's Games
Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-3), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 2-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at San Francisco (Junis 1-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
NBA Playoff Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Miami 1, Boston 1
Tuesday, May 17: Miami 118, Boston 107
Thursday, May 19: Boston 127, Miami 102
Saturday, May 21: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ABC
Monday, May 23: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ABC
Wednesday, May 25: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
x-Friday, May 27: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
x-Sunday, May 29: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
___
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Golden State 1, Dallas 0
Wednesday, May 18: Golden State 112, Dallas 87
Friday, May 20: Dallas at Golden State, 9 p.m. TNT
Sunday, May 22: Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT
Tuesday, May 24: Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT
x-Thursday, May 26: Dallas at Golden State, 9 p.m. TNT
x-Saturday, May 28: Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT
x-Monday, May 30: Dallas at Golden State, 8 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoff Glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Carolina 4, Boston 3
Monday, May 2: Carolina 5, Boston 1
Wednesday, May 4: Carolina 5, Boston 2
Friday, May 6: Boston 4, Carolina 2
Sunday, May 8: Boston 5, Carolina 2
Tuesday, May 10: Carolina 5, Boston 1
Thursday, May 12: Boston 5, Carolina 2
Saturday, May 14: Carolina 3, Boston 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3
Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, 3OT
Thursday, May 5: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2
Saturday, May 7: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 4
Monday, May 9: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 2
Wednesday, May 11: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3
Friday, May 13: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3
Sunday, May 15: N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Monday, May 2: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0
Wednesday, May 4: Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Friday, May 6: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2
Sunday, May 8: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Tuesday, May 10: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3
Thursday, May 12: Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, OT
Saturday, May 14: Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1
Florida 4, Washington 2
Tuesday, May 3: Washington 4, Florida 2
Thursday, May 5: Florida 5, Washington 1
Saturday, May 7: Washington 6, Florida 1
Monday, May 9: Florida 3, Washington 2, OT
Wednesday, May 11: Florida 5, Washington 3
Friday, May 13: Florida 4, Washington 3, OT
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Calgary 4, Dallas 3
Tuesday, May 3: Calgary 1, Dallas 0
Thursday, May 5: Dallas 2, Calgary 0
Saturday, May 7: Dallas 4, Calgary 2
Monday, May 9: Calgary 4, Dallas 1
Wednesday, May 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 1
Friday, May 13: Dallas 4, Calgary 2
Sunday, May 15: Calgary 3, Dallas 2, OT
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3
Monday, May 2: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3
Wednesday, May 4: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 0
Friday, May 6: Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 2
Sunday, May 8: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0
Tuesday, May 10: Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4, OT
Thursday, May 12: Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2
Saturday, May 14: Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 0
Colorado 4, Nashville 0
Tuesday, May 3: Colorado 7, Nashville 2
Thursday, May 5: Colorado 2, Nashville 1, OT
Saturday, May 7: Colorado 7, Nashville 3
Monday, May 9: Colorado 5, Nashville 3
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2
Monday, May 2: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0
Wednesday, May 4: Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2
Friday, May 6: Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1
Sunday, May 8: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2
Tuesday, May 10: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2
Thursday, May 12: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Carolina 1, N.Y. Rangers 0
Wednesday, May 18: Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT
Friday, May 20: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 22: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, May 26: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, TBA
x-Saturday, May 28: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, TBA
x-Monday, May 30: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, TBA
Tampa Bay 2, Florida 0
Tuesday, May 17: Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1
Thursday, May 19: Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1
Sunday, May 22: Florida at Tampa Bay, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, May 23: Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 25: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA
x-Friday, May 27: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA
x-Sunday, May 29: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Calgary 1, Edmonton 0
Wednesday, May 18: Calgary 9, Edmonton 6
Friday, May 20: Edmonton at Calgary, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 22: Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24: Calgary at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
x-Thursday, May 26: Edmonton at Calgary, TBA
x-Saturday, May 28: Calgary at Edmonton, TBA
x-Monday, May 30: Edmonton at Calgary, TBA
Colorado 1, St. Louis 1
Tuesday, May 17: Colorado 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Thursday, May 19: St. Louis 4, Colorado 1
Saturday, May 21: Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Monday, May 23: Colorado at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA
x-Friday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA
x-Sunday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RF Trayce Thompson and RHP Drew Hutchinson on minor league contracts.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed CF Michael A. Taylor on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of CF Dairon Blanco from Omaha (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Jharel Cotton outright to St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Miller on a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Drew Steckenrider from the restricted list. Assigned LHP Roenis Elias to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Transferred RHP Chis Mazza from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Bard from Durham (IL). Optioned Luke Bard to Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated C Mitch Garver from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Nick Solak to Round Rock (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of C Grayson Greiner from Reno (PCL). Placed C Jose Herrera on the IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Michael Rucker on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 17. Reinstated RHP Marcus Stroman from the IL. Transferred RHP Alec Mills from the 10-day IL to 60-day IL. Assigned 2B David Bote to Iowa (IL) on a rehab assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Albuquerque (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Alec Bettinger outright to Nashville (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of INF Nolan Gorman from Memphis (IL). Placed OF Tyler O'Neill on the 10-day IL on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Jack Flaherty from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Announced the rookie LHP Matthew Liberatore will join the team for his first start Saturday, May 21.
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced C Elizabeth Williams as set active.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE Myjai Sanders.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced P Sam Koch will retire as a player and will join the coaching staff as special team consultant.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Tycen Anderson.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DB Reggie Robinson with failed physical designation.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed TE Roger Carter, DB T.J. Carter, DB Daniel Isom and WR Lance McCutcheon.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Michael Jacquet. Waived DT Antonio Valentino. Signed CB Cor'Dale Flott to a rookie contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB James Bradberry.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with T Nicholas Petit-Frere.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DT JoJo Wicker and DB Donovan Olumba.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL) loan.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) loan.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed F Mitchell Russell to a entry-level contract.
American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed LW Navrin Mutter to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
