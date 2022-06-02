BRIDGEPORT — Senior Paige Furano and sophomore Isabelle Monaghan were each selected as ACWPC Honorable Mention All-Americans, the organization announced on Wednesday afternoon.
The duo become Bucknell’s ninth and tenth All-American selections in program history in helping the Bison to double-digit wins for the eighth time in the last nine seasons. The Bison have had at least two selections in each of the last three seasons, with Kali Hyham and Ally Furano also earning the honor in 2020 and 2021.
Furano finished the 2021 season with 44 goals to rank first on the team, and also served as a team captain. The native of Stamford, Connecticut earned First Team All-CWPA honors earlier this year, and tied the program record for points in a game with three goals and seven assists in a 27-9 victory over Mount St. Mary’s. Furano ended her decorated career ranked 15th on Bucknell’s all-time list in career points and 20th with 132 career goals.
Monaghan earned her first career distinction after an impressive sophomore campaign that saw the sophomore set a new school record with ten goals in Bucknell’s win over The Mount. The mark also tied the single-game points record that Furano tied in that same game. The native of Lawrenceville, N.J. finished the season with 41 goals to rank second on the team, developing into one of Bucknell’s most consistent attacking options in the process after a shortened freshman campaign.
Steelers’ Tuitt retires: ‘Called to move beyond the sport’
PITTSBURGH — Stephon Tuitt’s NFL career is over.
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman announced his retirement on Wednesday, saying he feels called to move on from the game following the death of his younger brother in June 2021 and Tuitt’s recent graduation from Notre Dame.
“I am thankful to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, and am blessed to leave this game with my health,” Tuitt said in a statement released by the team.
Tuitt had 34 1/2 sacks with the Steelers, who selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft. He had a career-best 11 sacks in 2020 while helping Pittsburgh win the AFC North title.
Tuitt, however, did not play last season after his younger brother, Richard Barlett III, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Georgia last June. Tuitt also underwent knee surgery over the summer and while he did go through an extensive rehab, he did not return to action. His teammates expressed optimism that Tuitt would play in 2022, with good friend and defensive captain Cam Heyward saying he believes Tuitt would be back “sooner or later.”
“My brother was hurting last year,” Heyward said last week. “And he had to do some things in his life to get right. His knee wasn’t right. I can’t imagine being in the situation he went through, but I think he’s in a much better place.”
Yet rather than line up alongside Heyward, Tuitt instead will get on with his life’s work.
“I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football,” Tuitt said. “I want to thank everyone for the love and support they have shown both on and off the field.”
The Steelers gave Tuitt plenty of room to sort out his future during the offseason while also adding depth at the position should Tuitt opt not to come back. Pittsburgh re-signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams and drafted defensive end DeMarvin Leal from Texas A&M in the third round of the draft.
How they replace Tuitt will be sorted out over the coming months.
“His success both on and off the field speaks volumes for who he is as a person and a player,” Steelers general manager Omar Khan said in a statement. “Stephon has always handled himself with class and maturity as he continues to be a great husband, father, son and family man in his personal life. ... We are excited for what lies ahead in his life and will continue to support him in any way we can.”
Timme, Strawther, Bolton returning to Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. — Star forward Drew Timme and wing Julian Strawther said Wednesday they will drop out of the NBA draft and return to the Gonzaga basketball team next season, a decision announced a day after guard Rasir Bolton also said he would return to the Bulldogs.
Timme is the reigning West Coast Conference player of the year, and led the Zags with an average of 18.4 points per game last season. He added 6.8 rebounds per game and was an AP Second Team All-American.
“I’m back,” Timme tweeted late Wednesday, which was the deadline to drop out of the NBA draft and return for his senior year.
All five Gonzaga starters declared for the NBA draft after last season. Only center Chet Holmgren, who is expected to be a first-round pick, and guard Andrew Nembhard remain in the draft.
The 6-foot-7 Strawther averaged 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season while starting 31 of 32 games.
Bolton is returning to Gonzaga using the COVID-19 waiver granted to all players from the 2020-21 season. He joined the Zags last season as a graduate transfer from Iowa State.
Bolton averaged 11.2 points, 2.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds while starting all 32 games for the Bulldogs. He led the Zags in 3-pointers (64) and 3-point percentage (46.0).
Timme, Strawther and Bolton helped the Bulldogs advance to their 23rd straight NCAA Tournament.
