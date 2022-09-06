College
Women’s soccerLycoming 4, Mount Aloysius 0Note:
Goals in the first seven minutes by senior Bella Green and sophomore Sydney Sellers got Lycoming rolling to a shutout of Mount Aloysius College in non-conference action on Monday at the Ray and Louise Walker Athletic Field Complex. The win is the 30th of head coach Kenny Fern’s career, tying him with Scott Kennell (2002-05) and Rob Eaton (1996-99) for the most wins in program history. Lycoming improves to 2-0.
Men’s soccerSundayLycoming 1, Johns Hopkins 1 (OT)Note:
A strong defensive performance and a second-half goal by sophomore Owen Magee (Selinsgrove) helped Lycoming earn a draw against Johns Hopkins, which is receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches Division III poll. Magee’s game-tying goal came at the 55-minute mark after first-year Christan Woobay drilled a pass inside the goalbox for junior Austin Craig. Craig, with spance, bounced a shot off the chest of the Blue Jays’ goalkeeper, and Magee was there to clean it up to tie the game.
Bucknell 2, Saint Peter’s 1Notes:
Bucknell won a thriller in its 2022 home opener on Sunday night, scoring twice in the game’s final 8:24 to steal a 2-1 win away from Saint Peter’s and give head coach Dave Brandt his first Bucknell victory. Some great work by Jordan Miller down the right flank resulted in an own goal that drew the Bison level in the 82nd minute, and then Mo Tall delivered a moment of brilliance 90 seconds later with a 28-yard free kick into the top left corner of the goal. Now 1-3 on the season, the Bison were deserving of the result after dominating possession for most of the night. Bucknell finished with a 17-4 shot advantage but faced a dire situation as Saint Peter’s (0-2-1) scored on its only shot on target all night.
Field hockeySaturdayNewberry 2, Bloomsburg 1 (OT)Notes:
Bloomsburg a tough 2-1 loss in overtime to Newberry on Saturday. The Huskies dropped to 1-1 for the year while the Wolves improved to 2-0. Trailing 1-0 for most of the contest, sophomore Kara Koch, a Lewisburg Area High School grad, got her first goal of the season to tie the game 1-1 with 8:37 to play in regulation. Koch got a pass from sophomore Bella Culp and shot it into the right corner of the cage to it up. The Wolves had a chance to avoid overtime with just over six to play with a penalty corner, but the Husky defense held firm and did not allow a shot.
Men’s cross countrySaturdayBloomsburg at Mansfield Short Course OpenNote:
Bloomsburg downed Mansfield today during their 2022 season opening event at the Mansfield Short Course Open. The Huskies had three of the first four finishers as they topped the Mounties by a final score of 19-38. Bloomsburg’s top finisher was Parker Jarratt, who finished second with a time of 5:21.0. Finishing in third place overall was freshman Peyton Riley (Danville) (5:23.7) and he was right in front of teammate Caden Dufrene, a Warrior Run High School graduate, who finished in fourth place overall in 5:25.4.
FridayLock Haven at Dolan DualsNote:
Lock Haven opened the 2022 season this evening on the Bald Eagles’ home course as they took part in the annual Dolan Duals vs. NCAA Division I opponent Penn State. Lock Haven entered the meet and the new season ranked No. 7 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II Atlantic Region preseason rankings. Penn State is ranked No. 4 in the Division I Mid-Atlantic Region. For the Bald Eagles, Milton Area High School graduate Tanner Walter was the fifth finisher for Lock Haven.
Women’s volleyballBucknell wins home tournament, off to best-ever 6-0 startNotes:
Backed by an MVP performance from freshman Bri Frazilus, the Bucknell volleyball team earned its second straight tournament title after posting 3-0 sweeps of NJIT and LIU on Saturday at the Bucknell Invitational. The Bison, who also defeated George Washington in four sets on Friday night, have started a season 6-0 for the first time in school history. The scores of the games against NJIT were (25-20, 25-21, 25-17), and against LIU (25-22, 25-20, 25-16). Frazilus, who earned All-Tournament honors last week at the Red Flash Classic and was named the Patriot League Rookie of the Week on Tuesday, turned in another impressive performance in her first career home matches. She logged 42 kills and 38 digs in the three contests and tallied double-doubles against George Washington and LIU. Teammates Cat Jamison and Sarina Singer joined Frazilus on the Bucknell Invitational All-Tournament Team. Jamison led the team with 16 kills against GW on Friday, and she finished the weekend with 35 kills and a stellar .342 hitting percentage. Singer collected 18 kills and 17 digs in a solid all-around weekend.
TennisUS Open ResultsMondayMen’s SinglesFourth Round
Andrey Rublev (9), Russia, def. Cameron Norrie (7), Britain, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Frances Tiafoe (22), United States, def. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Jannik Sinner (11), Italy, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Women’s SinglesFourth Round
Jessica Pegula (8), United States, def. Petra Kvitova (21), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2. Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Jule Niemeier, Germany, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0. Karolina Pliskova (22), Czech Republic, def. Victoria Azarenka (26), Belarus, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2. Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, def. Danielle Collins (19), United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s DoublesThird Round
Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (13), Colombia, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, Australia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (11), Britain, def. Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis (8), Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (8).
Women’s DoublesThird Round
Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide (12), United States, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (7), China, 6-2, 6-3. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (6), United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4. Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia (14), France, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (4), Latvia, 6-4, 6-2. Taylor Townsend and Caty McNally, United States, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, and Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4.
Mixed DoublesQuarterfinals
Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 11-9. Zhang Shuai, China, and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Ena Shibahara, Japan, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-3.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 81 54 .600 _ Tampa Bay 75 58 .564 5 Toronto 75 59 .560 5½ Baltimore 71 64 .526 10 Boston 67 69 .493 14½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 69 64 .519 _ Minnesota 68 65 .511 1 Chicago 68 67 .504 2 Kansas City 55 81 .404 15½ Detroit 51 83 .381 18½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 87 48 .644 _ Seattle 76 59 .563 11 Los Angeles 58 76 .433 28½ Texas 58 76 .433 28½ Oakland 50 85 .370 37 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 85 50 .630 _ Atlanta 84 51 .622 1 Philadelphia 73 61 .545 11½ Miami 55 78 .414 29 Washington 48 87 .356 37
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 79 56 .585 _ Milwaukee 71 63 .530 7½ Chicago 56 78 .418 22½ Cincinnati 53 79 .402 24½ Pittsburgh 49 84 .368 29
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 92 41 .692 _ San Diego 74 62 .544 19½ Arizona 65 69 .485 27½ San Francisco 64 68 .485 27½ Colorado 57 79 .419 36½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3 Oakland 5, Baltimore 0 Boston 5, Texas 2 N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1 Kansas City 3, Detroit 2 Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1 Seattle 6, Cleveland 3, 11 innings Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2 Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3 Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2 Houston 1, Texas 0 Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Hill 6-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4), 6:40 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-7), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (White 1-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 7:05 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-10), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Otto 6-8) at Houston (Valdez 14-4), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Rodriguez 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-1), 9:38 p.m. Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 11-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3 Colorado 8, Cincinnati 4, 1st game Atlanta 7, Miami 1 Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1 St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 0 Cincinnati 10, Colorado 0, 2nd game Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1 San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3 L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 4
Monday’s Games
Washington 6, St. Louis 0 Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4 Arizona 5, San Diego 0 San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 6:35 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 3-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 6:45 p.m. Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 7:40 p.m. Washington (Espino 0-6) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-6), 7:45 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-8), 8:40 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 12-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 9:40 p.m. Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
