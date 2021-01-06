Eighteen years ago, Milton and Shikellamy grappled at Milton with the Black Panthers running away with a 42-17 win.
Zach Anspach (140) pinned Chris Scheller, Eric Warburton (152) got a technical fall over Nate Phillips, Tony Gibbons (171) pinned Josh Scholl and Chris Snyder (275) pinned Matt Reich in just 15 ticks to lead Milton. Getting decisions: Matt Swallow (103), Chris Provencher (125), Justin Warburton (160) and Zack Perrin (189). Phil Ingerick won via forfeit.
