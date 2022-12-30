LEWISBURG — Two days following the squad’s signature win of the season, there was no let-down for Lewisburg’s girls basketball team against Mifflinburg on Thursday.
The Green Dragons controlled the game from the opening tip, and Lewisburg rolled to a 48-18 nonleague victory over the Wildcats in the Dragons’ Lair.
“(Earlier Thursday) in our shootaround we watched the final 3 minutes of the South Williamsport game (from Tuesday), and I told the girls that was two days ago and that ends,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “Last year we had a big win at Athens, and we tried to ride that high and we crashed. We were too far up.
“But this is a good group of girls and they really stayed grounded, and I think they understand that it’s one game at a time and you’re on to the next game. You just got to prepare for each day (and each opponent) moving forward,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Lewisburg (5-1) closed out the first quarter with a 12-0 run behind a couple of jumpers from Sydney Bolinsky and a 3-pointer by Maddie Materne.
In the second quarter a pair of jumpers from Sophie Kilbride helped the Green Dragons extend their lead over the Wildcats (4-3) to 25-11 at the half.
“Our last game (a 39-38 overtime win over South Williamsport on Tuesday) really built a lot of confidence in our team. Some players stepped up and South Williamsport is a really good team, and we talked about stringing together a full 32 minutes,” said Sample.
“At halftime (tonight), we talked about just coming out in the second half and taking care of business right from the beginning, and the girls did a really good job.”
Although the third quarter was pretty evenly played between both schools, Lewisburg put its foot on the gas in the fourth to turn the game into a rout.
The Green Dragons didn’t allow the Wildcats to score a single point in the final quarter while they scored 15 of their own to win convincingly.
Materne finished with a game-high 14 points to go along with three rebounds and a steal for Lewisburg, plus Kilbride added 10 points, six steals, four rebounds and two assists.
In addition for the Green Dragons, Maddie Still chipped in four points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals, and Keeley Baker had seven points and seven rebounds.
“That South Williamsport game built a lot of confidence in our girls, and I think it was a well-rounded game tonight. Everybody contributed — whether it was points, rebounds or on defense,” said Sample. “The girls didn’t give Mifflinburg many easy baskets. Mifflinburg had a couple of breakaways at the beginning, but other than that Mifflinburg had to earn everything that it got.
“We also played incredible team defense. Anytime the ball was going somewhere we were sliding help side and the girls were where they needed to be,” added Lewisburg’s coach, whose team plays at Jersey Shore at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. “It was a really good team effort.
Mifflinburg was paced by eight points from Emily McCahan during what was a pretty forgettable game.
According to Wildcats’ coach Kris Shuck, it was just one of those nights where nothing the shots didn’t fall, and nothing went right.
“We just couldn’t get into any kind of flow, we turned the ball over way too many times, and the offense just wasn’t there,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “Lewisburg plays good defense, but we just struggled to get into any kind of offensive set, and it showed.
“We’re a lot better than what we showed tonight,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “Sometimes you have one of those nights where you just don’t play very well, and it was all five of (the starters). Uncharacteristic, yes, but we just got to continue to work on it and come back and be stronger the next game.”
Mifflinburg next hosts Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in what will be another difficult contest for the Wildcats.
“We just got to clean some things up,” said coach Shuck. “Obviously, that (Central) game will be a tough one, but we got a long season ahead of us and we’re only seven games in.”
Lewisburg 48, Mifflinburg 18
At Lewisburg
Mifflinburg 5 6 7 0 – 18
Lewisburg 16 9 8 15 – 48
Mifflinburg (4-3) 18
Ella Shuck 1 1-2 3; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 1-1 3; Emily McCahan 2 4-8 8; Marissa Allen 0 0-0 0; Meg Shively 0 0-0 0; Jayda Tilghman 1 2-2 4; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0; Sophie Stahl 0 0-0 0; Avery Edison 0 0-0 0; Marlee Morrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 8-11 18.
3-point goals: None.
Lewisburg (5-1) 48
Maddie Materne 4 5-6 14; Sydney Bolinsky 2 0-0 4; Maddy Moyers 0 0-0 0; Addie Wuerdeman 1 0-0 3; Faridah Aboueid 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 2 0-0 4; Elsa Fellon 1 2-2 4; Kate Batkowski 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 5 0-0 10; Addy Shedleski 1 2-2 4; Keeley Baker 1 5-6 7. Totals: 17 14-16 48.
3-point goals: Materne, Wuerdeman.
JV score: Lewisburg, 47-14. High scorer: Lewisburg, Batkowski, 20.
