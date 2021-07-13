Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 47 40 .540 _ Philadelphia 44 44 .500 3½ Atlanta 44 45 .494 4 Washington 42 47 .472 6 Miami 39 50 .438 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 53 39 .576 _ Cincinnati 48 42 .533 4 Chicago 44 46 .489 8 St. Louis 44 46 .489 8 Pittsburgh 34 56 .378 18
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 57 32 .640 _ Los Angeles 56 35 .615 2 San Diego 53 40 .570 6 Colorado 40 51 .440 18 Arizona 26 66 .283 32½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
AL (Ohtani 0-0) at NL (Scherzer 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 55 36 .604 _ Tampa Bay 53 37 .589 1½ New York 46 43 .517 8 Toronto 45 42 .517 8 Baltimore 28 61 .315 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 54 35 .607 _ Cleveland 45 42 .517 8 Detroit 40 51 .440 15 Minnesota 39 50 .438 15 Kansas City 36 53 .404 18
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 55 36 .604 _ Oakland 52 40 .565 3½ Seattle 48 43 .527 7 Los Angeles 45 44 .506 9 Texas 35 55 .389 19½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
AL (Ohtani 0-0) at NL (Scherzer 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 37 21 .638 — Toledo (Detroit) 32 26 .552 5 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 29 29 .500 8 St. Paul (Minnesota) 28 31 .447 9½ Columbus (Cleveland) 27 31 .466 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 24 33 .421 12½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 24 34 .414 13
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 37 20 .649 — Worcester (Boston) 34 24 .586 3½ Buffalo (Toronto) 33 24 .579 4 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 26 33 .441 12 Rochester (Washington) 25 33 .431 12½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 19 40 .322 19
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 40 18 .690 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 37 22 .627 3½ Jacksonville (Miami) 31 27 .534 9 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 26 34 .433 15 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 33 .431 15 Norfolk (Baltimore) 24 32 .429 15 Memphis (St. Louis) 23 36 .390 17½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Iowa at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Norfolk at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Scranton W/B at Worcester, 2, 4:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 2, 5:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Iowa at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Norfolk at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 38 21 .644 — Portland (Boston) 34 23 .596 3 Reading (Philadelphia) 26 34 .433 12½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 24 32 .429 12½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 22 35 .386 15 Hartford (Colorado) 18 41 .305 20
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 34 24 .586 — Erie (Detroit) 35 25 .583 — Bowie (Baltimore) 33 25 .569 1 Richmond (San Francisco) 33 27 .550 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 31 26 .544 2½ Harrisburg (Washington) 22 37 .373 12½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 39 20 .661 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 33 26 .559 6 Wilmington (Washington) 26 33 .441 13 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 26 34 .433 13½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 19 39 .328 19½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 39 21 .650 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 35 25 .583 4 Rome (Atlanta) 32 28 .533 7 Greenville (Boston) 31 29 .517 8 Asheville (Houston) 26 33 .441 12½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 34 .417 13 Hickory (Texas) 25 35 .417 14
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m. Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m. Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Phoenix 2, Milwaukee 1
Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105 Thursday, July 8: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 108 Sunday, July 11: Milwaukee 120, Phoenix 100 Wednesday, July 14: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 14 6 .700 — Chicago 10 10 .500 4 New York 10 11 .476 4½ Washington 8 10 .444 5 Atlanta 6 13 .316 7½ Indiana 4 16 .200 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 16 5 .762 — Las Vegas 15 6 .714 1 Minnesota 12 7 .632 3 Phoenix 9 10 .474 6 Dallas 9 12 .429 7 Los Angeles 6 13 .316 9
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
2021 All-Star Game Team WNBA vs USAB Women’s Nat. Team, 7 p.m., Las Vegas
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 7 3 3 24 22 18 Orlando City 6 3 3 21 20 12 Philadelphia 5 3 5 20 16 12 CF Montréal 5 3 4 19 14 11 Nashville 4 1 7 19 16 13 New York City FC 5 4 2 17 19 13 New York 5 5 2 17 17 15 Columbus 4 3 5 17 13 11 D.C. United 5 6 1 16 17 14 Atlanta 2 3 7 13 13 15 Cincinnati 3 5 3 12 12 20 Chicago 3 7 2 11 13 18 Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 17 Toronto FC 2 8 2 8 16 29
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 8 0 5 29 23 8 Sporting Kansas City 8 3 2 26 24 15 LA Galaxy 8 4 0 24 20 18 Colorado 6 3 2 20 18 12 Los Angeles FC 5 4 3 18 15 12 Real Salt Lake 4 3 4 16 18 12 Minnesota United 4 5 3 15 12 16 Houston 3 4 6 15 16 19 Portland 4 6 1 13 14 19 Austin FC 3 6 4 13 10 14 San Jose 3 7 2 11 14 22 FC Dallas 2 5 5 11 14 20 Vancouver 2 7 3 9 12 22 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, July 17
New England at Atlanta, 5 p.m. Miami at New York, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
Seattle at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21
Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati, 8 p.m. D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Columbus at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. Houston at San Jose, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
National Women’s Soccer League
W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 5 3 1 16 14 6 Orlando 4 2 4 16 13 11 Portland 5 3 1 16 14 6 Washington 4 2 3 15 10 8 Chicago 4 4 2 14 8 14 Gotham FC 3 1 4 13 7 3 Houston 4 4 1 13 11 10 Louisville 3 4 2 11 7 13 Reign FC 3 5 1 10 7 10 Kansas City 0 7 3 3 5 15 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, July 17
Houston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m. Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m. Orlando at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 23
North Carolina at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Portland at Houston, 12:30 p.m. Reign FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Jordan Luplow to the Arizona Complex League on a rehab assignment. HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Ralph Garza Jr. to Sugar Land (Triple-A East). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned 1B/DH Frank Schwindel to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP Yusei Kikuchi from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Donovan Walton to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Will Vest for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Chris Archer to the Florida Complex League on a rehab assignment. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jordan Weems to Reno (Triple-A West). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (Triple-A West). SOCCER Major League Soccer PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed sporting director Ernst Tanner to a multi-year contract extension. National Women’s Soccer League SAN DIEGO — Named Molly Downtain general manager. COLLEGE RICE — Named Daniel Jansen assistant golf coach. TENNESSEE TECH — Promoted Joe Erdeljac to assistant athletic director for sports medicine.
Auto racing
Go-Kart racingPenns Creek Raceway ParkSaturday’s resultsCaged sportsman:
1. Blake. Wood 2. Doc Gillmore.
Adult caged:
1. Robert Bahnsen 2. Miles Burd.
Beginners:
1. Brooklyn Tressler 2. Austin Tressler.
Junior caged:
1. Karissa Springer 2. Dylan Klinger 3. Landon Tressler.
Animal 375:
1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Scott Mertz.
Rookie 2:
1. Lane Snook 2. Garrison Zook 3. Brooklyn Peters.
Rookie 1:
1. Heath Walton.
Predator 410:
1. Kyle Fry 2. Todd Bender 3. Tyler Koppenhaver.
Junior predator:
1. Eli Graham 2. Cooper Adair 3. Jaylin Brown.
Rookie 2 caged:
1. Garrison Zook 2. Zachery Wagner 3. Dreden Berkheimer.
Clone 340:
1. Quentin Graham 2. Trent Kerstetter 3. Tyler Brown.
Caged clone red:
1. Alora Bingaman 2. Cash Leiby 3. Jaxson Musser.
Flat 350 (Points):
1. Tyler Brown 2. Carson Horning 3. Ryan Madagan.
Junior restricted:
1. Lane Snook 2. Lathan Good 3. Brock Hammaker.
Predator 375:
1. Evan Madagan 2. Trent Blair 3. Todd Bender.
Winged outlaws:
1. Robert Bahnsen 2. Corbin Leiby 3. Mike Poorman
Clone 375:
1. Quentin Graham 2. Tyler Brown 3. Isaac Shawver.
Divas:
1. Karissa Springer 2. Delaine Linn 3. Lele Kochenderfer.
Extra heavies:
1. Kasi Miller 2. Travis Orwick 3. Brad Keister.
Run what ya brung:
1. Nate Kochenderfer 2. David Graybill III 3. Thomas Holley.
Rookie 1 caged:
1. Heath Walton 2. Hoyt Black 3. Maddyson Musser.
Lawn mowers:
1. Hayden McCardle 2. Jerrod Fraine 3. Bob Ingram.
Flat 350 Loss Memorial: 1. Tyler Brown 2. Carson Horning 3. Ryan Madagan.
