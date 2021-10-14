LEWISBURG — After a second game was canceled due to COVID, Lewisburg hopes to get back onto the field this week for its homecoming game with Shikellamy at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on the campus of Bucknell University.
The Green Dragons (2-3, 2-1 HAC-II) has been riding a two-game win streak before being sidelined a week ago. Shikellamy (1-6, 0-4 HAC-I) is coming off a 21-7 setback at home to Shamokin.
The Braves rely heavily on the run. Three backs are at or over 300 yards on the season, paced by senior Coltyn Semko (388 yards, 2TDs), senior Gage Wolfe (341 yards, 4TDs) and junior Isaac Schaffer-Neitz (292 yards, 2TDs). Shik’s pass attack has been anything but with four players combining to throw seven interceptions against just three touchdowns.
Lewisburg has several playmakers, led by running back Ethan Domnick, who has shined in the Dragons’ two wins. Dominick has five touchdowns on the ground and another receiving. Cam Michaels has two touchdowns receiving and is a potent kick returner. Owen Ordonez is a force at tight end as well as defensive end.
The Green Dragons will have to keep mistakes to a minimum while exploiting the playmaking ability of Dominick, Michaels and the freshman speedster Jeremiah Davis. Lewisburg has a good defense that’s capable of stopping Shik’s rush attack.
Next week: Lewisburg travels to Williamsport to take on Milton, while Shikellamy is at Mifflinburg.
