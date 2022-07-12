DUBOISE — Warrior Run’s Senior Division baseball team fell in a wild and wooly game Monday to Upper Moreland, 21-17 in nine innings, at the PA Senior League Baseball State Tournament at Dubois Little League’s Showers Field.
A two-run single by Tyler Ulrich helped Warrior Run tie the game at 17-all in the eighth inning.
But in the ninth with tie breaker rules in effect and a runner (Dilan Gruenbaum) on second base, Nathan Kelly hits a single to bring the runner home and give Upper Moreland an 18-17 lead.
Upper Moreland later tacked on three more runs to pull away for the victory when Warrior Run was put down in order in the bottom of the ninth.
Warrior Run, which opened the tournament with a 5-1 victory over Titusville on Sunday, now falls into the elimination bracket and faces Abington at 4 p.m. today.
Pennsylvania Senior League Baseball State Tournament
at Showers Field, Dubois
Upper Moreland 21, Warrior Run 17 (9 innings)
U. Moreland 104 003 454 — 21-17-3
Warrior Run 314 101 250 — 17-15-2
Brian Murtha, Patrick Kilgus (2), Nathan Kelly (4), Dylan Wood (6), and Jackson Townsend. Aden Lewis Griffen Harrington (3), Gabe Engel (6), Lewis (8), Landon Polcyn (8), Cohen Zechman (9), Tyler Ulrich (9) and Harrington.
Top Upper Moreland hitters: Kelly, 3-for-6, 4 runs scored, RBI; Kilgus, 3-for-6, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Townsend, 3 runs, RBI; Alex Best, 4-for-7, 6 RBI, 2 runs; Jack Hoetzel, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Tanner Sharp, 2-for-7, RBI, run; Dilan Gruenbaum, 1-for-6, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Wood, 3 runs; Murtha, 2-for-3, 4 RBI, 3 runs.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Landen Wagner, 1-for-7, run scored; Isaiah Betz, 1-for-3, 3 runs, RBI; Harrington, 3-for-7, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Stone Allison, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Polcyn, 1-for-6, 2 runs; Lewis, 2-for-4, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Engel, 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Ulrich, 2-for-3, 3 RBI, run; Zechman, 2-for-5, 3 RBI, 2 runs.
