UNIVERSITY PARK – Three-point firepower and a 21-7 game-closing run in the final six minutes led the Penn State men’s basketball team to a gritty 85-74 come-back victory over previously unbeaten Cornell Monday night inside the Bryce Jordan Center.
Penn State trailed 67-64 with six minutes to play before a trey from senior Jalen Pickett was followed by three more Nittany Lion three-pointers, two from senior Sam Sessoms and one from senior Myles Dread, to comprise a 12-4 streak that turned Penn State’s three-point deficit into a five-point lead at the 3:38 mark. The Nittany Lions’ free-throw shooting and defense took it from there, as Penn State shot 9-for-10 from the charity stripe in the final three minutes and held the Big Red to a 1-for-8 clip from the field en route to the 85-74 victory.
“I told our guys as we were getting ready for this game that this was going to be a challenge, watching these guys on film and watching how they played,” said Coach Micah Shrewsberry. “Cornell played at the highest pace in the country going into this game and they got eight transition points and that’s kudos to our effort. Our guys focused in terms of how they were going to guard them and I proud of our effort tonight.”
Sessoms and junior Seth Lundy accounted for 11 of the Nittany Lions’ 15 3-pointers, as Sessoms went 6-7 and Lundy went 5-8 from beyond the arc, respectively.
Lundy finished with a game-high 23 points, his second 20-plus point performance of the season and sixth of his career. He added a season-high seven rebounds plus a block and a steal. Sessoms added 22, all from either beyond the arc or the charity stripe, for his second-straight game with at least 20 points, plus six rebounds, four assists and a steal to stuff the stat sheet.
Senior transfer Jalen Pick added a season-high 15 points, plus six assists, four rebounds, a block and a steal.
Graduate student John Harrar had a game-high 12 rebounds to now record double-digit boards in each game this season.
Lundy had seven of Penn State’s nine opening points..
The Nittany Lions held onto a lead for the first 10 minutes of the game before Cornell heated up on a 14-0 run with three 3-pointers to take a 25-17 lead at the under-8 media timeout.
Penn State increased its advantage to eight points at the beginning of the second half before Cornell took off on a 10-0 run of its own to go back up, 48-46, at the under-16 timeout.
A game of runs would also turn into droughts midway through the second half as it would be a narrow four-point lead the Big Red would hold at the under-8 media timeout with both teams on two-plus minute droughts.
The Nittany Lions then held Cornell without a field goal for over four minutes and, in the mean time, used the clutch 3-pointers from Pickett, Sessoms and Dread to take a 76-71 lead with just under four minutes remaining.
Penn State 85, Cornell 74at Penn StateCornell (4-1)
Kobe Dickson 3-6 1-2 8; Jordan Jones 2-7 1-1 6; Greg Dolan 3-7 0-2 6; Sarju Patel 5-11 2-2 15; Chris Manon 5-9 2-3 12; Nazir Williams 3-6 6-6 14; Keller Boothby 1-4 2-2 5; Sean Hansen 1-2 0-1 2; Dean Noll 2-6 0-0 5; Isaiah Gray 0-3 1-2 1; Max Samberg 0-0 0-0 0; Guy Ragland Jr. 0-5 0-0 0; Marcus Filien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-66 15-21 74.
Penn State (3-1)
Seth Lundy 9-13 0-1 23; John Harrar 3-5 1-2 7; Myles Dread 1-6 2-2 5; Sam Sessoms 6-11 4-4 22; Jalen Pickett 3-10 8-11 15; Jaheam Cornwall 1-5 0-0 3; Jalanni White 3-3 1-1 7; Dallion Johnson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 27-55 16-21 85.
Halftime: Penn State, 41-38. 3-point goals: Cornell 9-32 (Patel 3-4, Williams 2-3, Dickson 1-2, Noll 1-2, Boothby 1-4, Jones 1-5, Hansen 0-1, Dolan 0-2, Manon 0-2, Gray 0-2, Ragland 0-5), Penn State 15-34 (Sessoms 6-7, Lundy 5-8, Johnson 1-2, Cornwall 1-5, Dread 1-6, Pickett 1-6). Fouled out: Jones. Rebounds: Cornell 39 (Dickson, Dolan, Patel 5), Penn State 38 (Harrar 12). Assists: Cornell 13 (Dickson 6), Penn State 16 (Pickett 6). Total fouls: Cornell 22, Penn State 19. Technical fouls: None. A: 7,515.
