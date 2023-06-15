WILLIAMSPORT – Jacob Harper provided a two-run, two-out single to plate the go-ahead run in the 6th, giving the Crosscutters the lead for good, in their 12-10 win Wednesday over the West Virginia Black Bears at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
Harper finished the night 1-for-3 with two RBI and two walks. Ryan Vogel collected his second, three-hit game of the season, going 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI and a run scored.
Manny Dooley (2-0) earned the win for Williamsport (4-8), his second, in relief. The right-hander allowed a pair of runs over 2.1 innings, walking two and striking out two.
Ethan O’Neal tossed a pair of scoreless frames, earning a hold. O’Neal struck out three and allowed just one hit in the outing. Jack Crowder worked a clean ninth, earning his first save in as many chances, striking out one.
It was the third time in five games that the Crosscutters plated 12 or more runs against the Black Bears this season.
Williamsport next starts a three-game set at Mahoning Valley beginning at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.