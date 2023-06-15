Ryan Vogel

Ryan Vogel rounds third on his way to scoring in the Crosscutters’ eight-run first inning Wednesday against West Virginia.

 PROVIDED BY WILLIAMSPORT CROSSCUTTERS

WILLIAMSPORT – Jacob Harper provided a two-run, two-out single to plate the go-ahead run in the 6th, giving the Crosscutters the lead for good, in their 12-10 win Wednesday over the West Virginia Black Bears at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

Harper finished the night 1-for-3 with two RBI and two walks. Ryan Vogel collected his second, three-hit game of the season, going 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI and a run scored.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.