MILTON — With a young and inexperienced team, Meadowbrook Christian’s boys basketball team has had to deal with some growing pains in the early goings of the season.
But on Thursday, the Lions took a step forward in their maturation process.
Behind a team-high 12 points from the team’s lone returning starter from a year ago — Jacob Reed — Meadowbrook got its first win of the season by taking a 41-30 victory over Millville in Thursday’s nonleague contest.
Reed, however, was just one of eight players to get into the scoring column for the Lions (1-3) on the night.
“Yeah, it was obviously a good win. I was happy with the effort, and we got contributions from eight players, so I was really happy with that and the depth they provided,” said Meadowbrook coach Collin Erb.
“We’re a young team, and I think in every game (we played) we’re growing. That’s the positive aspect of a young team, but the other side of it is we still have a long way to go.”
Meadowbrook began to take control of the game in the second quarter. A 3-pointer from Matthew Schmit keyed the period to help the Lions take an 18-12 lead at the half.
Reed would sink a couple of buckets in the third period, including nailing a trey of his own, as Meadowbrook extended its lead to 30-18.
“The guys have really bought into the press that we’re doing — just playing with lots of energy,” said coach Erb. “Just being deep and keeping kids in there (has helped). So, everybody on the bench wants to play and starters don’t want to be replaced, so everybody is giving it their all.”
But Reed was just getting started. He followed with seven points and another 3-pointer in the fourth to keep the Lions comfortably in front.
“Jacob contributed not a ton of points, but what stood out for me was at the end of the game and Millville started pressing a bit and he was able to slow the game down and not throw the ball all over the gym,” said coach Erb.
“We had a game Tuesday (a 51-47 loss at Grace Prep) where we threw the ball all over the gym. We had a five-point lead, and the other team came back and got us. But in this game, we learned from that, and Jacob was really one of the guys who stepped up and settled us down and got us into it.”
Meadowbrook next plays at Bucktail on Tuesday, and coach Erb is looking for his players to keep making strides in their improvement.
“We have four new starters, so it’s about continuing the basics — working hard, playing for each other, playing together as a team, and learning from their mistakes and not making the same mistakes (twice),” said Meadowbrook’s coach.
Meadowbrook Christian 41, Millville 30
At Meadowbrook Christian School
Millville 9 3 5 13 – 30
Meadowbrook 9 9 12 11 – 41
Millville (0-7) 30
Hayden Weaver 4 2-2 12; Tommy Kraintz 2 4-10 8; Shane Johnson 1 0-2 2; Caden O’Glidewell 0 0-0 0; Ian Ludwig 3 0-0 7; Curtis Whitmoyer 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 6-16 30.
3-point goals: Weaver 2, Ludwig.
Meadowbrook (1-3) 41
Elijah Cruz 0 0-0 0; Gavin Millett 1 0-0 3; Joah Robel 0 0-0 0; Levi Erb 2 0-0 5; Matthew Schmit 1 1-1 4; Landon Tillson 1 1-2 4; Jayar Rhoades 0 0-0 0; Josiah Baker 0 1-2 1; Nick Bennage 3 0-0 6; Jacob Reed 5 0-0 12; Jaeden Canelo 0 0-0 0; Copeland Locke 3 0-1 6. Totals: 15 3-5 41.
3-point goals: Reed 2, Tillson, Schmit, Erb, Millett.
