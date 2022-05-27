UNIVERITY PARK – The Big Ten Conference has announced start times and/or network designations for select Penn State football contests this upcoming season. Penn State’s updated game times and network designations can be seen below.
Thursday, Sept. 1, at Purdue, 8 p.m, FOX
Saturday, Sept. 10, Ohio, noon, ABC
Saturday, Sept. 17, at Auburn 3:30 p.m., CBS
Saturday, Sept. 24, Central Michigan, TBD, BTN
Saturday, Oct. 1, Northwestern, TBD, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 22, Minnesota 7:30 p.m., TBD
The Nittany Lions will compete in their fifth season opener against a Big Ten opponent. The first was against Minnesota, a 38-20 win, on Sept 4, 1993. in Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s first game as a Big Ten conference member. The following year, the Nittany Lions began the season with a 56-3 win at Minnesota. The 2020 shortened season started with a matchup at Indiana, a 36-35 overtime setback. The Nittany Lions came out on top against No. 12/15 Wisconsin last season in Madison.
Penn State will open Big Ten action on the road for the seventh-straight season. Since 2016, Penn State has began conference play at Michigan (2016), at Iowa (2017), at Illinois (2018), at Maryland (2019), at Indiana (2020) and at Wisconsin (2021). PSU will also open Big Ten play on the road in 2023 (Illinois) and 2024 (Rutgers). In 30 seasons as a Big Ten member, Penn State has opened on the road 21 times in conference.
The Nittany Lions hold a series lead of 15-3-1 against Purdue. Penn State will face the Boilermakers for the first time since 2019 and just the third time since 2013. The Nittany Lions have won the last eight contests between the two schools, dating back to 2004. In the last matchup on Oct. 5, 2019, a fast start on offense and a voracious pass rush that totaled 10 sacks led Penn State to a 35-7 victory over Purdue in Beaver Stadium. For the game, the Nittany Lions held the Boilers to 104 total yards and minus-19 rushing yards.
A total of 38 lettermen are returning for Penn State in 2022. The Nittany Lions return 12 starters – six on offense, five on defense and one on special teams. PSU will face nine teams who participated in a bowl game during the 2021 campaign.
Bucknell’s Ramos places 31st in 10K at NCAA East Preliminary Meet
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bucknell women’s track and field senior Ashlyn Ramos placed 31st in a field of 48 in the 10000 at the NCAA East Preliminary Meet on Thursday. While she missed out on qualifying for the 2022 Outdoor NCAA Championships, Ramos improved upon her 39th-place finish at the regional meet last spring.
Ramos ran a 35:40.34, which was nearly four seconds faster than her time at the meet last year. She entered the race seeded 37th.
Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat won the event on Thursday with a 34:17.49, and the 12th-place finisher from Charlotte posted a 34:36.11. The top 12 finishers automatically qualified for the NCAA championship meet.
Ramos, who graduated on Sunday, holds the Bucknell school record (34:04.76) in the 10K and won the event at this year’s ECAC championships with a meet-record breaking 34:15.77. She also ranks first all-time at Bucknell in the indoor 5000, second in the indoor 3000 and second in the outdoor 5000. She’s the only Bucknell runner to ever qualify for the NCAA cross country national championships twice.
