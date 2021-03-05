WILLIAMSPORT – Sophomore Dyson Harward scored a team-high 19 points and collected a game-best 10 rebounds to notch his first double-double of the season and push the Lycoming College men’s basketball team to a 72-68 win over Arcadia in MAC Freedom action Thursday night at Lamade Gym.
Three other Warriors (3-0) scored in double digits, as freshman Brendan Blackson and sophomores DeAundre Manuel and Mo Terry added 11 apiece.
Women
Arcadia 56, Lycoming 47
GLENSIDE – Senior Erica Lutz had 13 points and nine rebounds and sophomore Emily Zoscin added eight points and four rebounds, but the Lycoming College basketball team fell to Arcadia University, 56-47.
, in MAC Freedom action at Alumni Gymnasium on Thursday.
Junior Allison Wagner posted seven points, three assists and five rebounds and freshmen Emily Lockard and Allison Butler each had five points.
Lycoming (1-1) started the game on a 7-0 run, with an old-fashioned 3-point play by Lutz just two minutes into the game giving the Warriors’ their largest lead of the game, which they matched after another old-fashioned 3-point play, this time from Butler to make it 13-6 with 4:00 left in the first quarter. By the end of the first, a pair of free throws from Lockard gave Lycoming a 16-11 lead.
The Warriors shot 37.0 percent from the floor (17-of-46) to the Knights (5-2) 37.1 percent (23-of-62), but the Knights were able to hold a 23-13 advantage in points off turnover and used a 16-5 advantage in the second quarter to take the 27-21 lead into the half. Arcadia extended the lead to 15 late in the third quarter before a 3-pointer from Zoscin and a fastbreak layup from freshman Bryanna Hicks made it 44-34 heading into the final 10 minutes.
The Warriors kept the run going, scoring the first six points of the fourth quarter, cutting the lead down to four before the Knights scored eight points in a row to make it 52-40 with 2:22 left. Lycoming couldn’t get closer than eight the rest of the way.
Julia Makowski led the Knights with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Scarlett Glasser-Nehls added 13 points and three steals. Maria Tully also added 12 points and four rebounds.
The Warriors get back on the court on Friday, March 5, when Arcadia comes to Lamade Gym to wrap up the home-and-home series at 7 p.m.
