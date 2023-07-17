MONTOURSVILLE — After opening the PA Little League Section 3 Tournament with a loss, Lewisburg’s Junior Division All-Stars rebounded with a 2-1, comeback win against Montoursville at Mussina Field on Sunday.
In Saturday’s contest Montoursville rolled to a 15-8 victory.
“It was a great game. I’ll be honest, I went into today and I said to the boys before the game to leave it all on the field and to do the best they can,” said Lewisburg manager Steve Bieber.
“I told the kids, when you get up to bat and when you’re in the field, do everything you can possibly do to leave it all on the field, because we had one shot to stay alive.”
Lewisburg trailed Montoursville 1-0 going into the sixth inning.
But a little pep talk from Lewisburg’s manager helped change all that.
“About the fifth inning I said to the guys, ‘Montoursville has a great team. They have hitting and they have pitching,’” said Bieber. “And I told them they have been giving it their all, and that we had two innings left (to come back).”
Three straight walks — drawn by Gage Mareska, Parker Hamilton and Lincoln Ayres — helped pull Lewisburg ahead in the sixth.
The game’s tying run was scored by Mareska on an error, and moments later Hamilton scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
“We had some lucky bounces,” said Lewisburg’s manager. “Montoursville has a couple of really good catchers, and I told the kids to do what you got to do, and when the opportunities arise you got to take advantage of them.
“Bryce Parker stopped the ball every time except for the ball that got past him. When you take advantage of your opportunities, good things happen,” added Bieber.
Landynn Bieber, the manager’s son, also factored greatly in the win. He pitched a complete-game three-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk. He also had three, three-and-out innings.
“I’m still a little bit in awe (of Landynn’s pitching). The defense made some mistakes on Saturday, but on Sunday the balls were up in the air, and we were catching them. Landynn’s mix of pitching (was spot on), and I saw an aggressiveness out of him, plus him and (catcher) Parker Hamilton seemed to be on the same page,” said manager Bieber.
“Landynn just had that desire to do well. He struggled at the plate – grounded out all three times – but each time he did that I told him to move on – that’s not his job (to hit), his job was to pitch. That was his job today, and I was very impressed with how the team supported him.”
In Saturday’s game, Montoursville came back from a 5-2 deficit by scoring seven runs in the fourth inning and four more in the sixth to pull away.
Now the two teams play a winner-takes-all contest at 5:30 p.m. today to decide who represents Section 3 in the PA State Tournament.
“Playing at Montoursville’s home field, it’s a very difficult situation for our kids. But I told the guys we have nothing to lose, so let’s go get it,” said manager Bieber. “We’ll show up and give it everything we have. It’s a tall mountain to climb, but we’ll do the best with what we got.”
Section 3 Junior Baseball Tournament
Sunday at Mussina Field, Montoursville
Lewisburg 2, Montoursville 1
Lewisburg 000 002 0 – 2-2-2
Montoursville 010 000 0 – 1-3-1
Landynn Bieber and Parker Hamilton. James Williams, Austin Davidson (6) and Davidson, Bryce Parker (6).
WP: Bieber. LP: Williams.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Hamilton, walk, run scored; Lincoln Ayres, walk; Colin Shannon, walk; Hudson King, walk; Jackson Wertz, walk; Cole Grozier, 1-for-2, 2 walks; Gage Mareska, 1-for-1, walk, run.
Top Montoursville hitters: Davidson, 1-for-2; Cole Weaver, run; Brent Crawford, 1-for-2; Aidan Jackson, 1-for-1, RBI.
Saturday’s game
Montoursville 15, Lewisburg 8
Montoursville 002 714 1 – 15-11-4
Lewisburg 005 021 0 – 8-6-6
Jay Houseknecht, Austin Davidson (5), Cole Weaver (6), James Williams (7) and Davidson, Bryce Parker (4), Davidson (6). Colin Shannon, Lincoln Ayres (3), Jackson Wertz (4), Hudson King (4), Shannon (6) and Landynn Bieber.
WP: Houseknecht. LP: Ayres.
Top Montoursville hitters: Houseknecht, walk, run scored; Davison, 3 walks, 2 runs; J. Williams, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Parker, 3-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Branson Fogleman, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Isaac Erlandson, walk, run; Cole Weaver, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Brent Crawford, walk, 2 runs; Aidan Jackson, 1-for-2, 2 RBI, run; Ryan Williams, 2-for-3, triple, 2 RBI, 2 runs.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Ayres, walk, run scored; Wertz, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Bieber, 2-for-4, run; Shannon, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; King, walk; Parker Hamilton, 1-for-2, 2 walks; Cole Grozier, walk; Jackson Gaul, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs; Gage Mareska, 2 walks, run; Fynn Oberdorf, 2 walks, run.
