MILTON — The Milton Black Panthers went cold from the floor in the second half as Selinsgrove pulled away for a 33-23 nonleague victory Wednesday in The Jungle.
Brianna Gordner led Milton (1-2) with a game-high 17 points, plus Abbey Kitchen added six for the Black Panthers, who were held to just two points in the final quarter.
Milton next hosts Jersey Shore in a nonleague matchup at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Selinsgrove 33, Milton 23
Selinsgrove 8 10 4 11 — 33
Murphy O’Brien 3 2-3 11, Alyssa Latsha 3 0-2 6, Haylee Nava 2 0-0 6, Shaela Kruskie 1 2-2 5, Hanna Presgraves 1 0-0 3, Kristin Shaffer 1 0-0 2; Erika Piepszowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-7 33.
3-point goals: O’Brien 3, Nava 2, Kruskie, Presgraves.
Brianna Gordner 8 1-1 17, Abbey Kitchen 3 0-0 6, Tori Gordner 0 0-2 0; Kiley Long 0 0-0 0; Kyleigh Snyder 0 0-0 0; Maddie Zeiber 0 0-0 0; Addy Murray 0 0-0 0; Erin Hess 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-3 23.
MIFFLINBURG — A pair of pins by Emmanuel Ulrich and Jack Gramly at the end of the match gave the Wildcats the Heartland-II win over the Blue Jays.
Ulrich pinned Aiden Hidlay in 3:38, while the information on Gramly’s win wasn’t available.
Bryan Reeder (145) and Oliver Patte (160) also got pins in the match for Mifflinburg (1-0)
Mifflinburg next competes at Milton at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mifflinburg 33, Central Columbia 30
120: Ben Straub (M) won by forfeit.
132: Lane Kennamond (M) dec. Josiah Hosler, 6-4.
138: Alexander Hosler (CC) pinned Wesley Smith, :49.
145: Bryan Reeder (M) pinned Dylan Toledo, 2:10.
152: Caius Morrow (CC) won by forfeit.
160: Oliver Patte (M) pinned Josiah Ceballo, 2:55.
172: Talon Piatt (CC) won by forfeit.
189: Greyson Shaud (CC) pinned Jon Melendez, 1:12.
215: Josh Worthington (CC) won by forfeit.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich (M) pinned Aiden Hidlay, 3:38.
106: Jack Gramly (M) won by pin.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
