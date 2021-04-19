MIFFLINBURG - The baseball gods are still not smiling upon Mifflinburg's baseball team, and the losses keep piling up for the Wildcats this season
A pair of crucial plays decided Monday's contest against Montoursville, which scored the deciding runs on a two-run bloop single in the fifth inning to take a 6-4 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Mifflinburg (2-5) has now lost four games in a row, but Wildcats coach Tom Church is positive that his players can still turn things around.
"Yeah, it was a tough loss but we played well. That was a good baseball team we played against," said Church. "They won on a missed tag at home, and then a blooper in the fifth got them their extra two runs.
"We just got to keep plugging away and hopefully we’ll be there at the end of the season and make the playoffs. I think (the boys') attitude is pretty good though," added Mifflinburg's coach.
Montoursville (5-0) carried a 2-0 lead into the third, but Mifflinburg (2-5) tied the game on one swing by Gavin Martin. His two-out, two-run single to right brought home Colin Miller and Zach Wertman, who had both singled to reach base.
A Maddix Dalena two-run single with two outs an inning later gave the Warriors a 4-2 lead, but the Wildcats got a run back in the bottom of the fourth on a double by Whittaker and then a sacrifice fly by Liam Church.
Then in the sixth, Nick Reeder's perfectly placed single into left-center that neither left fielder Andrew Diehl or center Fielder Zeb Hufnagle could catch, plated Dylan Moll and Marco Pulizzi. It also came with two outs.
"Wen had it at 4-3 with two outs, and their leadoff guy hits a blooper that scored the two runs with two outs. We couldn't get there - it was in no-man's land," said Church. "Take that play away and the play at the plate in the second inning where we dropped the ball, then we have a 4-3 win."
Mifflinburg managed to put another run on the board in the fifth on an error to make the score 6-4, but the Wildcats stranded a pair of runners in scoring position and the hosts weren't able to get any closer.
All told, Mifflinburg stranded seven runners in scoring position Monday.
"We had some good quality swings, but we couldn’t get the runners in. Maybe their pitching kept us off balance, but we’re getting there," said Church. "We played two good games in a row. We played Central Columbia tough on Saturday, and that’s a good baseball team we played (Monday).
"I guess our biggest concern is when we get guys in scoring position, we got to get them in. We left them stranded," Church added.
Mifflinburg's next game is at Shamokin on Wednesday. The Indians are winless this season, and a victory by the Wildcats could get things moving in the right direction.
"I think the guys are fine. They are realizing we are getting better and they see the progress we’re making. We just need a win or two – we can get that this week – and move on from there," said Church.
"The baseball gods are not on our side right now. The kids have good attitudes, and we'll move forward and see what we can do from here."
Montoursville 6, Mifflinburg 4
at Mifflinburg
Montoursville 011 220 0 – 6-8-1
Mifflinburg 002 110 0 – 4-6-0
A.J. Llorente, Grayson Rinker (5), Maddix Dalena (7) and C.J. Signor. Cade Dressler, Zach Wertman (5) and Lucas Whittaker, Ethan Shoemaker (5), Whittaker (7).
WP: Llorente. LP: Dressler. S: Dalena.
Montoursville: Nick Reeder, 2-for-4, walk, 2 RBI, run scored; Josh Burger, 1-for-3, double, run; Dalena, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBI; Dylan Moll, 2-for-3, run scored; Nolan Kutney, walk, RBI; Llorente, 2 walks, run; Marco Pulizzi, 1-for-3, walk, run; Rinker, 1-for-3, walk, run.
Mifflinburg: Colin Miller, 2-for-4, run scored; Whittaker, 1-for-3, double, run; Gavin Martin, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Liam Church, walk, RBI; Wertman, 1-for-3, run; Zeb Hufnagle, RBI; Cannon Griffith, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.