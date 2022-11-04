Football
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 6 1 0 .857 203 98 Miami 5 3 0 .625 178 192 N.Y. Jets 5 3 0 .625 176 159 New England 4 4 0 .500 177 163
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 132 138 Indianapolis 3 4 1 .438 129 157 Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 172 158 Houston 1 6 1 .188 133 183
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183 Cincinnati 4 4 0 .500 186 164 Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199 Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172 L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189 Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132 Las Vegas 2 5 0 .286 163 174
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135 Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133 N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157 Washington 4 4 0 .500 142 172
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 200 205 New Orleans 3 5 0 .375 199 200 Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 146 151 Carolina 2 6 0 .250 158 186
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 1 0 .857 173 144 Chicago 3 5 0 .375 155 181 Green Bay 3 5 0 .375 145 173 Detroit 1 6 0 .143 173 225
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 3 0 .625 210 199 San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147 L.A. Rams 3 4 0 .429 118 157 Arizona 3 5 0 .375 182 210 ___
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 29, Houston 17
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Atlanta at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m. Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m. Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Monday, Nov. 14
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 11 10 1 0 20 50 28 Buffalo 10 7 3 0 14 43 28 Tampa Bay 11 6 4 1 13 35 35 Detroit 10 5 3 2 12 31 33 Toronto 11 5 4 2 12 32 32 Florida 10 5 4 1 11 32 31 Montreal 11 5 5 1 11 30 34 Ottawa 10 4 6 0 8 37 36
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 11 8 3 0 16 40 28 Carolina 10 7 2 1 15 33 28 N.Y. Islanders 11 7 4 0 14 41 27 N.Y. Rangers 12 6 4 2 14 34 36 Philadelphia 10 5 3 2 12 26 27 Washington 12 5 5 2 12 33 35 Pittsburgh 11 4 5 2 10 40 41 Columbus 10 3 7 0 6 26 44
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 11 7 3 1 15 46 25 Winnipeg 10 6 3 1 13 29 27 Chicago 11 5 4 2 12 34 35 Minnesota 11 5 5 1 11 35 40 Colorado 9 4 4 1 9 29 27 Nashville 11 4 6 1 9 30 37 Arizona 10 3 6 1 7 28 49 St. Louis 9 3 6 0 6 21 35
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 12 10 2 0 20 40 23 Edmonton 11 7 4 0 14 44 36 Seattle 12 6 4 2 14 42 38 Los Angeles 13 6 6 1 13 44 49 Calgary 9 5 4 0 10 29 29 Anaheim 10 3 6 1 7 28 47 San Jose 12 3 8 1 7 29 42 Vancouver 10 2 6 2 6 33 42 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Philadelphia 2 Buffalo 6, Pittsburgh 3
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 3, Washington 1 Vegas 5, Ottawa 4 Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 2 Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO Seattle 4, Minnesota 0 Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2, OT N.Y. Islanders 5, St. Louis 2 Chicago 2, Los Angeles 1, OT Nashville 4, Calgary 1 New Jersey 4, Edmonton 3 Dallas 7, Arizona 2 Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado vs. Columbus at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 1 p.m. Chicago at Winnipeg, 3 p.m. Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m. Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m. New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m. Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Toronto 5 3 .625 — Boston 4 3 .571 ½ Philadelphia 4 5 .444 1½ New York 3 4 .429 1½ Brooklyn 2 6 .250 3
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 5 3 .625 — Washington 4 4 .500 1 Miami 4 5 .444 1½ Charlotte 3 5 .375 2 Orlando 2 7 .222 3½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 7 0 1.000 — Cleveland 6 1 .857 1 Chicago 5 4 .556 3 Indiana 3 5 .375 4½ Detroit 2 7 .222 6
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 5 3 .625 — San Antonio 5 3 .625 — New Orleans 4 3 .571 ½ Dallas 4 3 .571 ½ Houston 1 8 .111 4½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Portland 5 2 .714 — Utah 6 3 .667 — Denver 5 3 .625 ½ Minnesota 4 4 .500 1½ Oklahoma City 4 4 .500 1½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 6 1 .857 — L.A. Clippers 4 4 .500 2½ Golden State 3 6 .333 4 L.A. Lakers 2 5 .286 4 Sacramento 2 5 .286 4 ___
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 121, Philadelphia 111 Atlanta 112, New York 99 Miami 110, Sacramento 107 Toronto 143, San Antonio 100 Cleveland 114, Boston 113, OT Chicago 106, Charlotte 88 L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 101 Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91 Dallas 103, Utah 100 Memphis 111, Portland 106 L.A. Lakers 120, New Orleans 117, OT
Thursday’s Games
Orlando 130, Golden State 129 Denver 122, Oklahoma City 110
Friday’s Games
Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m. Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Golden State at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Minnesota, 10 p.m. Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
