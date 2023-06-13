WILLIAMSPORT — Monday night’s Williamsport Crosscutters game versus the West Virginia Black Bears was canceled due to rain and field conditions. The game will not be made up.
All tickets dated June 12 can be exchanged for a ticket of the same value to any remaining 2023 Cutters home game.
The Phillie Phanatic appearance, originally scheduled for Monday, has been rescheduled for Monday, July 17.
The Crosscutters return to action tonight at Muncy Bank Ballpark versus West Virginia for Topps Tuesday presented by Topps. A free sample pack of 2023 Topps baseball cards will be given out to the first 1,000 fans.
It’s also BOGO Ticket Tuesday presented by GIANT. Show your GIANT card –or your digital card in the GIANT app at the box office for buy-one-get-one free Stadium Reserved tickets.
Penn State football’s annual ‘Lift for Life’ slated for June 22
UNIVERSITY PARK – The annual “Lift for Life,” the signature event of the Penn State Uplifting Athletes chapter, is set for Thursday, June 22, at the Lasch Practice Fields, starting at 4 p.m.
The 20th Annual Penn State Lift for Life will again feature the Nittany Lion offense taking on the defense in a series of competitions to benefit rare diseases through the Penn State Chapter of Uplifting Athletes. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
More than 80 football squad members are expected participate in the Penn State Lift for Life. All proceeds from the Penn State Chapter 20th annual Lift For Life supports Uplifting Athletes and its commitment to life skills development, patient-focused programs and rare disease research.
The Penn State Uplifting Athletes Chapter also announced offensive lineman Landon Tengwall will serve as president for the 2023 season. Offensive Lineman Nick Dawkins is the vice president.
A nonprofit organization founded in 2007, Uplifting Athletes inspires the rare disease community with hope through the power of sport. A rare disease is one that affects fewer than 200,000 Americans and typically lacks financial incentive to make and market new treatments.
With a network of university chapters run by current college football student-athletes, Uplifting Athletes has established 28 chapters with Division I football programs across the country. Since it was founded, Uplifting Athletes has raised more than $4.5 million in support of the Rare Disease Community, and a third of that, $1.5 million, has been given to fund rare disease research.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.