PINEHURST, N.C. — Warrior Run High School rising sophomore Hannah Rabb captured the 2021 U.S. Kids Golf World Teen Championship that wrapped up Saturday at Pinehurst Country Club.
Rabb, of Watsontown, claimed the Girls’ 14-year-old title with a three-day total of an even-par 216. She finished five strokes ahead of runner-ups Staci Pla from Florida and Natalie Yen from Oregon.
Following a 1-over-par 73 on Thursday, Rabb shot a one-under 71 Friday before wrapping up her title with a even-par 72 on Saturday.
The only miscues in Rabb’s third round were bogey’s on the fifth and 15th holes.
In the first round, Rapp picked up 12 birdies and had just one bogey (on hole No. 18), and then in the second round Rabb had five birdies and four bogeys.
