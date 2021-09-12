WILLIAMSPORT – The first 10 and the last 21 points were more than enough as the Lycoming College football team ground for 230 yards and allowed just 217 total in a 31-6 win over Lebanon Valley College on Saturday afternoon at David Person Field.
The Warriors (1-1 overall) used 10 rushers to roll up the 230 yards on the ground, as Warrior running backs accounted for 40 carries, 210 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Junior Joey Guida led the way, rushing 15 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns and junior Kyle Powell ran 12 times for 89 yards and a score.
Senior quarterback Elijah Shemory, a Jersey Shore graduate, finished 9-of-15 passing for 143 yards and a touchdown. He tossed two completions to senior Kevin Krawczyk for 36 yards and a touchdown and had a 50-yard completion to senior Tyjah During.
After Lebanon Valley (1-1 overall) held the ball for nearly 19 minutes in the first half, they had the ball for just 10 minutes in the second half, seeing their 160 yards of total offense in the first 30 minutes dwindle to 47 in the second.
Junior David Tomb, a Jersey Shore grad, led the Warriors with 10 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss and junior Cole Senior had seven tackles, two for a loss. Campbell posted six tackles, a sack and two breakups and senior Gianni Bryant-Lopez had four tackles, an interception and a breakup.
The Warriors get back on the field on Saturday when they head to King’s for a 1 p.m. Middle Atlantic Conference game.
