On this date 20 years ago, Mifflinburg’s Matt Trego topped the 1,000 career points plateau with a 12-point performance in the Wildcats’ 98-53 win over South Williamsport in the championship at the Zimmerman Tournament in Middleburg.
Trego earned tournament MVP honors while teammates Geoff Bowman and Ian Cuneo were named to the all-tournament team.
Also on this date 20 years ago, Montgomery standout D.J. Flick picked up the award for most pins in least amount of time during the Montgomery Wrestling Tournament. Flick went on to play semi-pro football.
