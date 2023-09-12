LEWISBURG — Bucknell’s Jackson Sullivan earned Patriot League Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday after the sophomore fullback played a key role in Friday’s scoreless draw with George Mason.
On a night when 23 Bucknell players saw action, Sullivan was the lone field player to go the whole 90 minutes. He centered a defensive unit that limited the Patriots to only five total shots and just one on frame. George Mason had scored five goals in its three prior games before coming to Lewisburg.
Sullivan played in all 17 matches with eight starts as a freshman in 2022, and this year he has played all 90 minutes in each of the team’s first four games.
Lycoming’s Shultz earns Landmark Conference Defensive Player of the Week award
WILLIAMSPORT – The center back in a tough defense that allowed just 17 shots in two games and then forced a draw with 2022 Liberty League champions Ithaca College, junior Emily Shultz has earned the Lycoming College women’s soccer team’s first career Landmark Conference Defensive Athlete of the Week award, the conference announced on Monday.
Shultz played all 270 minutes during a 1-0-2 week for the Warriors, as she combined with fellow defenders, junior Madison Maihle, senior Taylor Snyder, a graduate of Milton Area High School, sophomore Kate Finkbeiner and junior Haley Schafer to allow just two goals and 34 shots in the three games.
Shultz, who missed the 2022 season due to an injury, has helped the Warriors post a 1.00 goals-against average with two shutouts in the season’s first five games.
