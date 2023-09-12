LEWISBURG — Bucknell’s Jackson Sullivan earned Patriot League Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday after the sophomore fullback played a key role in Friday’s scoreless draw with George Mason.

On a night when 23 Bucknell players saw action, Sullivan was the lone field player to go the whole 90 minutes. He centered a defensive unit that limited the Patriots to only five total shots and just one on frame. George Mason had scored five goals in its three prior games before coming to Lewisburg.

