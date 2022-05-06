HUGHESVILLE — Warrior Run bounced back from one of its worst losses of the year to post one of its best, as the Defenders beat Hughesville, 7-2, in a Heartland-II matchup Thursday.
Emma Kauffman batted 2-for-4 and drove in three runs to lead Warrior Run (3-7 overall), plus Kaelyn Watson pitched the Defenders to the win and she also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two runs scored against Hughesville (3-7).
Rachel Thomas, Liana Dion and Mackenzie Watts all added two hits apiece for Warrior Run, which next hosts Bloomsburg at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Warrior Run 7, Hughesville 2
At Hughesville
Warrior Run 013 020 1 – 7-11-0
Hughesville 000 002 0 – 2-4-1
Kaelyn Watson and Maggie Gelnett. Megan Bryant, Ella Breneisen (4), Loralie Bennett (7) and Brooke-Lynn Walters.
WP: Watson. LP: Bryant.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Rachel Thomas, 2-for-4, run scored; Ma Gelnett, 1-for-4, run; Watson, 3-for-4, double, 2 runs; Abby Evans, walk, RBI, run; Liana Dion, 2-for-3, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Mackenzie Watts, 2-for-3, walk, RBI; Emma Kauffman, 2-for-4, 3 RBI.
Top Hughesville hitters: Sara Stroup, 1-for-3, walk, run scored; Walters, 1-for-2, walk, run; Breneisen, 2-for-3, 2 RBI; McKenna Sones, walk; Addison Detweiler, 3-for-3.
Midd-West 14,
Milton 7
MILTON — The Black Panthers posted a late rally, but the Mustangs held on to take the Heartland-I victory
Kiersten Stork batted 2-for-5, had two RBI and drove in a run to pace Milton (2-9 overall) against Midd-West (4-10).
Also for the Black Panthers, Emilie Miller and Brooklyn Wade had two hits apiece, with Miller also driving in a pair of runs and Wade added a double and a run scored.
Milton is scheduled to host Danville at 4:30 p.m. today, weather permitting.
Midd-West 14, Milton 7
at Milton
Midd-West 013 050 5 — 14-14-0
Milton 010 103 2 — 7-10-2
Lorna Oldt, Kaitlyn Ewing (7) and Mckennin Voss. Miranda Hess and Ana Doyle.
WP: Oldt; LP: Hess.
Top Midd-West hitters: Rachel Keister, 2-for-4, 3 runs scored, RBI; Marlo Spriggle, 1-for-3, double, 4 RBI, run; Sarah Shupp, 3-for-4, HR (5th, 1 on), 4 RBI, 2 runs; Caroline Zerby, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI; Storm Wilt, 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Oldt, 2-for-3; Teagan Schreffler, 1-for-4, run, RBI; Ewing, 2-for-3, double, run, RBI.
Top Milton hitters: Kiersten Stork, 2-for-5, 2 RBI, run scored; Emilie Miller, 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Brooklyn Wade, 2-for-4, double, run; Kendall Fedder, 1-for-3, double, 2 runs; Doyle, 1-for-1, 2 runs, RBI; Jordan Aunkst, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run.
Baseball
Loyalsock 16,
Warrior Run 3 (5 inn.)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The Lancers exploded for five runs in the first inning and never looked back as they took the Heartland-II win over the Defenders.
Warrior Run (2-11, 2-9 HAC-II) was held to just four hits in the game by Loyalsock (8-5, 8-4).
Carter Marr batted 2-for-2 to lead the Defenders, who are next scheduled to play at Central Columbia today at 4:30 p.m.
Loyalsock 16, Warrior Run 3 (5 innings)
At Loyalsock
Loyalsock 561 13 – 16-12-4
Warrior Run 201 00 – 3-4-5
WP: Collin Berger. LP: Hunter Saul.
Top Loyalsock hitters: Gavin Rice, 2 walks, 2 runs scored, RBI; Tyler Gee, 1-for-3, 2 walks, RBI, run; Cooper Larson, walk, run; Logan Bastian, 1-for-1; Braydon Miller, 1-feor-2, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Ethan Nagy, 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Nick Barone, run; Brendan Clark, 2-for-4, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Nick Laubach, 1-for-2, walk, run; Kaden Rodarmel, 2-for-3, walk, 3 runs, RBI; Kyhler Allis, 1-for-4, RBI.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Mason Sheesley, walk, run scored; Isaiah Betz, 1-for-3, run; Stone Allison, 1-for-3, run; Carter Marr, 2-for-2.
Girls lacrosse
Selinsgrove 9,
Lewisburg 8
SELINSGROVE — Serena DeCosmo recorded a hat trick, but it wasn’t enough as the Green Dragons fell to the Seals in the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League game.
Elsa Fellon added two goals for Lewisburg (4-7, 4-5 CSGLL), plus Tori Vonderheid also scored twice and Callie Hoffman had a goal for the Green Dragons, who also got 13 saves from goalkeeper Reagan Malloy against Selinsgrove (4-8).
Lewisburg next hosts Danville at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Track and field
Lewisburg sweeps Montoursville
MONTOURSVILLE — Cam Michaels was a four-event winner as Lewisburg rolled to a 113-37 victory over Montoursville on Wednesday. With the win, the Green Dragons claimed the Heartland-II title.
Michaels got wins in the 100 (11.43) and 200 (22.53), and he also ran legs on the victorious 400 and 1600 relay teams. In addition for Lewisburg (5-0), Simon Stumbris won three events: the long jump (19-4 1/2), triple jump (41-11) and he also helped the 400 relay team to victory.
On the girls side, an 81-69 win for the Green Dragons (4-1), Siena Brazier swept the hurdles races in 15.60 and 49.43, respectively, and she ran a leg on the victorious 1600 relay team. In addition, Caroline Blakeslee won the 100 (13.20) and she also ran legs on the winning 400 and 1600 relay teams.
Boys
Lewisburg 113, Montoursville 37
Wednesday at Montoursville
100: 1. Cam Michaels, L, 11.43; 2. Marco Pulizzi, M; 3. Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez, L.
200: 1. Michaels, L, 22.53; 2. Sanchez Rodriguez, L; 3. Pulizzi, M.
400: 1. Paul Permyashkin, L, 56.16; 2. Noah Pawling, L; 3. Ethan Wanner, M.
800: 1. Jonathan Hess, L, 2:11.38; 2. Jonah Carney, L; 3. Alexander Gilmore, L.
1600: 1. Micah Zook, L, 4:41.12; 2. Weston Fry, M; 3. Liam Shabahang, L.
3200: 1. Fry, M, 10:38.44; 2. Connor Murray, L; 3. Shabahang, L.
110HH: 1. Josiah Schans, M, 16.15; 2. Julien Mercado-Bonanno, L; 3. Tyler Kitchens, L.
300IH: 1. Mercado-Bonnano, L, 42.51; 2. Schans, M; 3. Kitchens, L.
400R: 1. Lewisburg (Ethan Dominick, Simon Stumbris, Sanchez Rodriguez, Michaels), 45.29.
1600R: 1. Lewisburg (Sanchez Rodriguez, Mercado-Bonanno, Pawling, Michaels), 3:42.89.
3200R: 1. Lewisburg (Kieran Murray, Thomas Hess, Bryce Ryder, Jacob Hess), 10:06.0.
Shot put: 1. Zach Gose, L, 47-1; 2. Gavin Farquharson, M; 3. Brayden Brown, M.
Discus: 1. Gose, L, 153-2; 2. Brayden Brown, M; 3. Kenneth Rivera, L.
Javelin: 1. Dominick, L, 136-0; 2. Mitchell VanBuskirk, L; 3. Tristan Harris, M.
Long jump: 1. Stumbris, L, 19-4 ½; 2. Cohen Hoover, L; 3. Ian McKinney, L.
Triple jump: 1. Stumbris, L, 41-11; 2. McKinney, L; 3. Isaiah Fenner, M.
High jump: 1. Hoover, L, 5-6; 2. Stumbris, L; 3. Brayden McKibben, M.
Pole vault: 1. McKibben, M, 12-0; 2. Ezra Zook, L; 3. Michael Hernandez, L.
Girls
Lewisburg 81, Montoursville 69
Wednesday at Montoursville
100: 1. Caroline Blakeslee, L, 13.20; 2. Maddie Still, L; 3. Torrence Spicher, L.
200: 1. Elena Malone, L, 27.05; 2. Zoe Meyer, M; 3. Maria Bozella, L.
400: 1. Lily Saul, M, 58.70; 2. Malone, L; 3. Raya Pauling, M.
800: 1. Jenna Binney, L, 2:32.00; 2. Kyra Binney, L; 3. Emma Trupp, L.
1600: 1. Kyra Binney, L, 5:41.80; 2. J. Binney, L; 3. Maizy Havens, M.
3200: 1. Olivia Beattie, L, 13:02.15; 2. Havens, M; 3. Laura Tranquillo, L.
100H: 1. Siena Brazier, L, 15.60; 2. Jillian Irion, M; 3. Maddie Ikeler, L.
300H: 1. Brazier, L, 49.43; 2. Emma Cline, M; 3. Madison Cardello, L.
400R: 1. Lewisburg (Spicher, Still, Bozella, Blakeslee), 52.95.
1600R: 1. Lewisburg (Brazier, Ikeler, Blakeslee, Malone), 4:16.99.
3200R: 1. Lewisburg (Alanna Jacob, Isabelle Kim, Beattie, Trupp), 13:47.00.
Shot put: 1. Anna Baylor, M, 31-5; 2. Elie Maculen, M; 3. Hazel Buonopane, L.
Discus: 1. Baylor, M, 84-10; 2. Grace Bruckhart, L; 3. Maculen, M.
Javelin: 1. Still, L, 105-0; 2. Maculen, M; 3. Jillianne Donner, L.
Long jump: 1. Mallory Fry, M, 14-7; 2. Lila Phillips, M; 3. Leah Kaufman, M.
Triple jump: 1. Fry, M, 30-6; 2. Phillips, M; 3. Emilou Schmacher, L.
High jump: 1. Jayden Phillips, M, 4-8; 2. L. Phillips, M; 3. Fry, M.
Pole vault: 1. Josslyn Davis, M, 8-6; 2. Kathleen McTammany, L; 3. Spicher, L.
