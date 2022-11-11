Keeley Baker

Lewisburg's players congratulate goalkeeper Keeley Baker after their PIAA Class A first-round win over Berks Catholic on Tuesday.

 By Brian Holtzapple The Standard-Journal

LEWISBURG — When Berks Catholic's Aubreigh Uba fired her first reverse shot on goal just seconds into Tuesday's PIAA Class A first-round, Lewisburg senior goalkeeper Keeley Baker knew that she would have her hands full with the talented senior forward.

Uba, a University of Louisville commit, pestered Baker and the Green Dragons defense all game long, but the steely resolve by Baker turned out to be the driving force in Lewisburg's hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Saints.

