LEWISBURG — When Berks Catholic's Aubreigh Uba fired her first reverse shot on goal just seconds into Tuesday's PIAA Class A first-round, Lewisburg senior goalkeeper Keeley Baker knew that she would have her hands full with the talented senior forward.
Uba, a University of Louisville commit, pestered Baker and the Green Dragons defense all game long, but the steely resolve by Baker turned out to be the driving force in Lewisburg's hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Saints.
The win moved Lewisburg (15-5) into the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2004, and now the Green Dragons will face their second District 3 team in as many games when they go up against runner-up Oley Valley (22-3-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lower Dauphin High School.
"We came into the game knowing that we were going to have to double team a lot of players, and once we picked (Uba) out we knew that (keeping her out of the goal) was going to be the key to the game," said Baker, who has started all 20 games and made 89 saves for Lewisburg this season.
"We didn't know much about specific players, but we knew Berks Catholic was going to be a great team. We always have respect for any team no matter who they are, and we never come out and think it's going to be an easy game."
Tuesday's contest against the Saints definitely wasn't a walk in the park for the Green Dragons.
Although Uba had a relatively quiet first half, her first reverse hit put Baker and her defensive teammates immediately on notice.
"When (Uba) came out in the first quarter and started doing aerial skills and stuff, we knew she was going to be a challenging player, but we knew how to tackle that," said Baker. "Reverse shots are always kind of tricky, especially when they're coming at you with that much force, but I trust my team to mark everyone else so I'm not so much worried about the tip."
Berks Catholic's first goal came off a reverse shot from Paisley Lutz early in the third quarter.
And in the fourth quarter, the Saints' second and third goals were also scored in the same fashion - and both came off penalty corners.
However, Keeley tried not to let Berks Catholic's pressure around the cage get to her when it mattered most.
"Berks Catholic had a really nice deflection that one time, but I'm not always so much worried about that, it's just about blocking the shot itself," she said. "So, I'm really persistent in just staying in the goal and staying set, and not worrying about everybody else in the circle, because I just trust my team that they are going to have everyone else defended."
But when the Saints' Alyse Weber scored off an Uba assist with just 4:24 remaining in the game, it cut Lewisburg's lead to 4-3, and it sure ramped up Baker's anxiety level in the process.
"I mean, I was definitely nervous," she said. "Like, when corners happen, I'm always a little jittery, but I know how to stay in my zone, and I was confident in my team (to hold onto the lead)."
Maddy Ikeler scored with 8:20 left in the game to result in the decisive goal for the Green Dragons, and the offensive support by her teammates (including getting out to an early 2-0 lead) assured Baker that it was going to be Lewisburg's night.
"That was amazing," Baker said. "I always do my part, but when I can just see both sides of the field succeeding consistently, I just know it's going to be our game."
Baker ended up with six saves on the night. And if she wasn't a known commodity before the PIAA playoffs began, she is now.
"We know how amazing Keeley is, but maybe everyone else hasn't gotten to see that a whole lot, but we know that she's amazing. So, I wasn't surprised that she stopped as many shots as she did (Tuesday). She's great," said Lewisburg coach Tonya Berge following the game.
"That was awesome to get (Ikeler's) goal, but again I was yelling out to (my players) to keep that intensity up because I knew (Berks Catholic) was not going to stop. Obviously, they kept the pressure on to the last second. Our defense was definitely in Uba's face trying to disrupt things. It was great."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.