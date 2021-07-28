WILLIAMSPORT – With a large returning nucleus, Lycoming College’s eighth-year head men’s soccer coach Nate Gibboney announced an eight-member recruiting class that will significantly strengthen the team’s midfield as it makes its first run in the MAC Freedom in 2021.
The group features seven midfielders, two defenders, and a forward, which includes Selinsgrove Area High School midfielder Owen Magee, a four-year letterwinner for the Seals who posted 56 career goals and 50 assists for 162 career points.
The Warriors reached the MAC Commonwealth Championship game in six of its final seven years in the league before its first year after rejoining the MAC Freedom in 2020 was cancelled due to COVID. The team went 3-1 in exhibition games during the spring.
The Warriors open the 2021 season on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. at UPMC Field against Mount Saint Mary.
2021 Lycoming College Incoming Class:
Jaeden Asare, M, Rosedale, Md./Perry Hall
Sean Campbell, M, Catonsville, Md./Catonsville
Obiazie Chinatu, F, Harrisburg/Central Dauphin East (Lackawanna College)
Steven Kigemuzi, M, Entebbe, Uganda/Boston
Jahci Knick, M/D, Chesapeake Beach, Md./Northern
Cam Laubach, M/D, Millville
Owen Magee, M, Selinsgrove
Albi Rizvani, M, Mahwah, N.J./Mahwah
Lycoming’s Lehr, Massey earn IWLCA Honor Roll accolades
WILLIAMSPORT – Senior Cecilia Massey and junior Emma Lehr were each selected for inclusion on the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Association Academic Honor Roll, the organization announced on Tuesday.
The IWLCA honored 766 student-athletes from 282 different institutions on the 2021 IWLCA Division III Academic Honor Roll. To be eligible for this honor, student-athletes must be a junior, senior, or graduate student and have earned a cumulative academic GPA of 3.50 or greater.
Massey, a business administration major, was a three-year starter on attack and the midfield for the Warriors, finishing her career with 24 goals and 12 assists in 39 career games. She had 17 goals and seven assists as a sophomore and averaged 1.3 points per game as a senior. A four-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll, Massey was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society in 2020.
Lehr, a business administration major from Danville Area High School, has been a three-year starter in the midfield, having posted 13 goals, 19 draw controls and 13 groundballs during her career. She averaged 0.67 goals per game as a junior. A three-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll, Lehr was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society in 2021.
The duo are the ninth and 10th Warriors to be honored in the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll program.
