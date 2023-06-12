KINGSTON, Jamaica – The U.S. Women’s National Team went head-to-head with Uruguay in the final of the 2023 Hockey5s Pan American Cups. A thrilling match from the start, USA held a 3-1 lead at the half, but Uruguay responded with four goals in the second to tie it at 5-5 in regulation. The United Eagles prevailed in the challenge shootout, going 3-1, to claim the Hockey5s PAC gold.

"Uruguay is a very skilled team," commented Rachel Dawson, Hockey5s USWNT Head Coach, after the game. "We knew that our defensive structure needed to nullify their attacking threats. We were successful with that in the first half but lost some of our form in the second. Yet when the game got close, they rose to the occasion, and found a way. I am incredibly proud of the resolve, resilience and joy they demonstrated throughout the competition. It’s been an honor to be on this journey with them."

