EAGLES MERE — Lewisburg’s golf team repeated as District 4 champions Thursday when the Green Dragons cruised to a 57-stroke victory over Midd-West, 327-384, to claim the Class 2A team title at Eagles Mere Country Club.
The way that Lewisburg captured the championship was surprising to say the least for Lewisburg coach Joe Faust.
“The margin is certainly surprising! Midd-West has a good team who fell victim to a few bad breaks today,” said Faust. “It’s always great to win a district title. The margin of victory certainly provides our players confidence moving forward. We are set to play the District 2 champion in a PIAA subregional team event next week for the chance to advance to the PIAA championship.”
Sean Kelly and Nick Mahoney both shot 8-over-79s to pace the Green Dragons. In addition, Will Gronlund and Zach Gose fired an 82 and 87, respectively.
“Our plan was to play our game, there was no other strategy. The course was playing tough and the pins were certainly in some challenging locations. We were not to worry about other golfers in our group or on the course,” said Faust.
“We know day one of districts is going to be long and likely colder than we have seen all season, there are going to be shots that don’t go our way. It is very important to remain focused on our game while facing these obstacles. The kids did that today! I am extremely proud of all of them!
All four Green Dragon golfers will not only represent Lewisburg in the team subregional, but they are also in line to continue their individual seasons as well.
Kelly and Mahoney are tied for second place after the first day of the championships behind Milton’s Cade Wirnsberger, who leads with a 77. Gronlund sits in fifth place and Gose is in a tie for seventh.
“We not only have three in the top five, but four in the top seven in boys and one in the top six in girls. There was no let down today. All of our golfers put themselves in a position to compete for an individual district medal and a chance to advance to the PIAA Championships,” said Faust.
“Many of our golfers started out today with a few mishaps in their first two or three holes, but overcame these by remaining focused on the goal. Their story all season has been about the way they settle into a round and play with confidence. I’m extremely proud of the way they handle themselves when things don’t go their way early in the round.
A total of 35 golfers have made the cut for day 2 of the championships, which will be held Saturday back at Eagles Mere.
Also making the cut for the boys was Milton’s Isaiah Day, who is in 35th place with a 108.
In the girls Class 2A individual competition, Warrior Run sophomore Hannah Rabb shot a 10-over 81 to sit in a tie for first place along with Jersey Shore’s Cailyn Schall.
Among the eight female golfers advancing to day 2 was Lewisburg’s Ava Markunas, who is in sixth place with a 93.
Faust, for one, is looking forward to Saturday’s action to see what his golfers can do.
“I want these guys, as well as Zach and Ava, to keep their eye on the prize. They are all in reach of a very special accomplishment. They have individual goals and on Saturday each one of them has to have the mentality that they can do it!” said Faust. “It’s going to be a fun day to follow the action for me. I am blessed to have this opportunity and can’t wait to see how this all turns out! How proud I am for these kids cannot even be put into words.”
