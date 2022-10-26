WILLIAMSPORT - The Lycoming College women’s soccer team received the first regional ranking in the program history when it was listed in the latest United Soccer Coaches, placing seventh in Region IV with a current record of 11-4-2.
The Warriors, 5-2 in the MAC Freedom, are tied for second in the conference with Stevens, sitting directly behind Division III's second-ranked Misericordia.
A 1-0 shutout of DeSales on Oct. 22, cemented the team’s first playoff berth, as it is set to compete in the MAC Freedom Championship for the first time in the program’s 29-year history. The team is one win shy of the school record of 12 wins set by the 2004 team with two regular-season games remaining.
This season, under sixth-year head coach Kenny Fern, the Warriors have posted a school-record 11 shutouts with the help of sophomore goalkeeper Abbey Gerasimoff (Bloomsburg, Pa./Bloomsburg). The offense is paced by a season-best 10 goals from senior Bella Green (South Williamsport, Pa./South Williamsport Area).
Bucknell’s Holmes, Lapworth honored by Patriot League
LEWISBURG — Two Bucknell men’s soccer freshmen were honored by the Patriot League on Monday, as Charlie Holmes was selected as the Rookie of the Week and Freddie Lapworth as the Goalkeeper of the Week.
The Bison turned in two strong performances last week, a hard-fought 2-1 loss at fourth-ranked Syracuse followed by a 1-1 draw with Colgate, which was then the third-place team in the Patriot League.
The Bison were level with the red-hot Orange into the second half, with Holmes and Lapworth playing starring roles. Holmes’s first career goal was one for the highlight reel, and it evened the match 12 minutes in after Syracuse had scored just four minutes earlier. Holmes had a great first touch to settle a pass from Eddie Perez-Pelaez, then he deked his defender to create space for a curling shot off the right post and in. The goal came against a Syracuse side that was ranked fifth nationally in team goals-against average at just 0.50 per game.
Meanwhile, Lapworth kept the Bison in the match with big save after big save at the other end of the pitch. He saved a penalty kick in the 75th minute and finished with 12 saves on the night, the most by a Bucknell goalkeeper in more than 17 years. The last Bison netminder to stop at least 12 shots was Adam Edwards, who tallied 14 saves in a 3-0 loss to Towson in a tournament at James Madison on Sept. 4, 2005.
Lapworth added two more saves in Saturday’s draw with Colgate, and Holmes nearly had his second goal in as many games but was robbed by the Raiders’ keeper early in the match.
Lycoming’s Gerasimoff named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT — A pair of shutouts to set the Lycoming College women’s soccer team’s single-season shutout record has helped sophomore goalkeeper Abbey Gerasimoff earn her first MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week award on Monday.
In a 1-0 shutout of King’s College on Oct. 18, Gerasimoff recorded three saves on the game before making seven in a 1-0 clean sheet of DeSales on Oct. 22, helping the Warriors earn their first trip to the MAC Freedom Championship in the program’s 29-year history.
The wins gave Gerasimoff her sixth and seventh solo shutouts, surpassing Jessica Bennett’s record of six set in 2004. The Warriors, meanwhile, have a program-best 11 shutouts this year. Gerasimoff’s seven shutouts are second in the conference, just one behind FDU-Florham’s Erica Blackburn.
The Warriors (11-4-2, 5-2 MAC Freedom) are tied for second in the conference with one game remaining and are one win shy of the school-record of 12 wins set during the 2004 season.
Bucknell’s Meghan White repeats as Patriot League Rookie of Week
LEWISBURG – Bucknell freshman defender Meghan White has earned her second straight Patriot League Rookie of the Week citation after playing all 90 minutes in a Saturday’s scoreless draw with Army at Emmitt Field.
The Bison and Black Knights entered the game tied for first place in the Patriot League and engaged in a defensive struggle. White, who has started all 16 games at left back this season, was part of a back four that helped keep Army off the scoreboard for only the third time all season.
The shutout was Bucknell’s ninth of the season, and the Bison rank second in the league in goals-against average at 0.81.
Bucknell and Army are now tied for second place in the Patriot League standings, one point behind Boston University. The regular season concludes on Wednesday with the Bison hosting fourth-place Lehigh and Boston University hosting Army. Bucknell has clinched a top-four seed but still has a chance to claim the top seed and regular season title pending Wednesday’s results.
Bucknell has now claimed four of the last five Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors, with Henna Andican also receiving the award in back-to-back weeks on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3.
