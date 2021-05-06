WATSONTOWN — When Tom Cook graduated from Warrior Run High School in 1962 and set out to play college football for the University of Evansville Purple Aces, he had no idea that he would be crafting a path for both his son, Tim and grandson, Garrett, both of whom would follow in his footsteps by playing intercollegiate athletics.
Tom was a three-sport standout for the Defenders, but ultimately chose the gridiron at the next level. While he loved both baseball and basketball, Tom chose football at Evansville because it gave him the best chance to play right away, something he accomplished when he became the team’s starting long snapper as a sophomore.
“It was really a motivation, to be able to go to college and get to play (football),” Tom said. “So I really took that as far as I could. I wanted to go where I felt I could matriculate and where I would have the best chance to play. The main goal was really to find a place where I would have a chance to play.”
Aside from being the team’s long snapper, college football substitution rules at the time mandated that a player could not come off the field immediately after a play which allowed Tom to get a few snaps at defensive end over the course of his career.
Tom earned an education degree at Evansville and later taught physical education and business, but his best lessons would be saved for his two sons, Tim and John. Tom allowed his sons to play multiple sports growing up, afforded them the independence to find their own path and also instilled a belief in a dedicated work ethic, themes which have remained a constant within the Cook family for nearly 60 years.
“I didn’t want them to narrow it down. When (Tim and John) were really young, they played soccer,” Tom said. “I think soccer is a great sport for young kids to get them out on the field to see what their abilities are and what they do well. I always tried to tell him to be mindful of what your coaches are telling you and to try to be an example for your teammates. Be a leader. Have that work ethic.”
Tim and John both played three sports at Warrior Run and both were members of the 1988 boys basketball team which made a magical run to the PIAA semifinals. The Defenders defeated Riverside, Delone Catholic and Western Wayne in the state tournament before falling to Eastern York in the final four.
Tim, now a detective in Fairfax County, Va., was a junior on that Warrior Run squad and following the team’s run, began to believe that playing basketball in college was a real possibility. Though he played football in high school and his father was a former college football player, Tim said his dad never once pushed him toward one sport over another, instead allowing the young man to make his own decision about his athletic future.
“The one thing he did was let us go our own way, never really pressured us to pursue sports,” Tim said. “He introduced us to it and we loved it. He taught us that you’ve got to work hard for something if you want it. I think I also naturally fell in love with playing sports at a young age.”
Tim also credited his father’s guidance in allowing him and his brother to play multiple sports from a young age, something he credits as giving him an edge when he arrived at Mansfield University in the fall of 1990 on a basketball scholarship.
“I think that’s vital, I think it kept me fresh,” Tim said of playing multiple sports at a young age. “As I got older, basketball really came to the forefront. I was having some success with it and I wanted to keep pursuing it. I definitely think playing multiple sports gave me an advantage when I went to Mansfield to play basketball.”
While he had other offers coming out of high school, Tim chose Mansfield for the same reason his father chose Evansville and the move paid immediate dividends.
“I thought Mansfield at the time was my best chance to play right away,” Tim said.
Tim went on to have a stellar career for the Mounties, one which garnered him induction into Mansfield Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014. Tim was a four-year starter and played in every game during his collegiate career. Tim led the Mounties in scoring as a junior (13.1 points per game) and senior (17.1 ppg) and ended his career with 1,206 points, good enough for 16th-most in school history.
“It’s amazing and pretty humbling, I played with a lot of good guys,” Tim said. “Two other guys I played with also made the (Mansfield) hall of fame. To me, I think the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference is one of the better Division II basketball conferences and it’s still really good today. To play at that level, to have some success and to have your school recognize you, I think that’s kind of the ultimate thing and I’m very proud to be a part of it.”
Tim’s son Garrett has carried on the family legacy, having recently completed a two-year stint on the basketball team at his father’s alma mater. Just as Tom did for his son, Tim allowed Garrett the freedom and flexibility to discover his road through exposure to multiple sports at a young age and by not pressing him into specialization.
“(Garrett) played baseball at a young age and stuck with football until his junior year, when he really started to have some success with basketball,” Tim said. “I didn’t really want to push him one way or the other, the way my Dad was with me. Of course as a parent, you don’t want to see them get hurt and miss an opportunity in another sport, but I think he figured it out on his own. I think that’s the best way you can go.”
Garrett graduated from Patriot High School in Bristow, Va. as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,083 points and averaged 21.4 points per game as a senior. His performance on the hardwood at Patriot landed him two second team all-region honors while competing in the biggest region in the state of Virginia.
“My dad and my grandfather never pushed me or forced me to do anything in terms of sports, they always let me find my own way,” Garrett said. “They both grew up athletes and they kind of just let me play as much as I could, play different sports, so I could kind of find my niche. I looked up to my dad and my grandpa so much so the two sports that I ran with the longest were basketball and football.”
Following high school, Garrett took a scholarship to Division II Fairmont State University, one of the top Division II men’s basketball programs in the nation, and was a redshirt freshman on the Falcons’ 2016-17 squad which made it to the national championship game. It was the culmination of a lifelong dream for Garrett, one which his father and grandfather had inspired.
“It was always my dream growing up to get a college basketball scholarship,” Garrett said. “My dad has been my role model my entire life and basketball was the game that I was probably the best at from the earliest age. I started loving the game of basketball from a really young age and he instilled in me that if I really wanted to do something with it that I would have to work hard for it and that it wouldn’t be given to me. My grandfather and my dad are great examples of that because they both played in college and that’s what I wanted to do. They did and they were my role models.”
After a coaching change at Fairmont State, Garrett decided to transfer in an attempt to get on the court. While he and his father called all over the country in search of the right fit, Garrett ultimately landed at Mansfield. It was an excellent choice for several reasons, one of which was the ability for Garrett to play right away, however, a close second was the close proximity to his family in Pennsylvania.
Garrett, who graduated with a degree in criminal justice this past spring and was named the schools Outstanding Senior in men’s sports, averaged 9.0 points per game in two seasons with the Mounties and also led the team in minutes played in both his junior and senior seasons. The 6-2 shooting guard was recently granted a final year of eligibility due to his transfer status following his sophomore year and will be playing for Fresno Pacific this winter as he pursues his MBA.
“It’s a long move, going across the country and being so far away from my family, but they have supported my decision every step of the way,” Garrett said. “To have the opportunity to play one more year while having my master’s degree paid for and travel across the country to a beautiful place like California. It was a really tough decision because my family means so much to me, it was just an opportunity I could not pass up. My family never tried to sway me during the recruiting process and that just shows how loving and supportive they are and have been throughout my entire life.”
Now, 58 years after he set out to chase his own dream of playing college sports, Tom has been able to reflect on three generation of Cooks competing at the next level and noted that while athletic achievements are nice, it’s the lessons of perseverance, independence and ultimately hard work which will resonate throughout a lifetime.
“It’s all a dad could ask for,” Tom said. “You just hope that they do well and that they pick up along the line that some day, they’ll be responsible for a son or daughter of their own. It’s not easy, but you hang in there and try to do your best.”
