BROCKPORT, N.Y. – This year, over 2,050 student-athletes from more than 140 Division III institutions earned recognition on the 2020 National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III National Academic Squad, including 25 members of Susquehanna University’s field hockey team.
The Division III National Academic Squad program recognizes those student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher through the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Juniors Katie Koch and Cassie West, both graduates of Lewisburg Area High School, were named to the list for the River Hawks.
Johns Hopkins University led all institutions with the most National Academic Squad selections, placing 28 student-athletes on the list. Haverford College and the University of Rochester tied for the second-most honorees — each institution had 27 student-athletes recognized.
John Meeks named to NABC All-District First Team
LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior John Meeks was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 13 First Team on Tuesday. Meeks was a Third Team All-Patriot League selection this year, and he was also named to the Patriot League All-Tournament Team after two big postseason performances against Lafayette and Colgate.
Meeks was an all-league choice for the second straight season, and this is his first selection to the NABC All-District squad, which is selected by NABC member head coaches.
Meeks played in six games during this abbreviated 2020-21 season, but he averaged an eye-popping 25.3 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from 3-point range and 85.1 percent from the free-throw line. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds per game.
After missing the first four games of the season due to injury, Meeks scored 12 points against Lehigh in his debut on Jan. 16. From that point forward, he tallied at least 23 points in his next five games, including three contests where he scored 30 or more. Meeks had a 31-point, 11-rebound game against Lehigh on Jan. 17, a career-high 32-point game against Lehigh on Jan. 31, and another 31-point, 11-rebound showing in a win over Lafayette in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals. He became the first Bison ever to have three 30-point games in a span of four appearances.
Meeks tallied a team-high 23 points in last Wednesday’s semifinal loss to Colgate, marking the first time all season Bucknell lost a game with him in the lineup. The Bison were 5-1 with Meeks on the floor, 0-6 without him.
Meeks did not appear in enough of his team’s games to qualify for the national statistical leaders, but if he did, his 25.3 scoring average would rank No. 1 in the nation and would also be a Bucknell record.
Meeks was joined on the All-District First Team by Colgate’s Jordan Burns, Loyola’s Santi Aldama, Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski and Navy’s Cam Davis. Second Team honorees were Lafayette’s E.J. Stephens, Boston University’s Walter Whyte, American’s Jamir Harris, Lehigh’s Marques Wilson and Colgate’s Tucker Richardson.
