Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 91 52 .636 _ Tampa Bay 89 56 .614 3 Toronto 80 64 .556 11½ Boston 73 70 .510 18 New York 71 72 .497 20
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 75 69 .521 _ Cleveland 68 77 .469 7½ Detroit 66 77 .462 8½ Chicago 55 88 .385 19½ Kansas City 44 100 .306 31
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 82 63 .566 _ Texas 79 64 .552 2 Seattle 79 65 .549 2½ Los Angeles 68 77 .469 14 Oakland 45 99 .313 36½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
z-Atlanta 94 50 .653 _ Philadelphia 79 65 .549 15 Miami 74 70 .514 20 New York 65 78 .455 28½ Washington 65 79 .451 29
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 80 63 .559 _ Chicago 78 67 .538 3 Cincinnati 74 71 .510 7 Pittsburgh 66 78 .458 14½ St. Louis 63 81 .438 17½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 87 56 .608 _ Arizona 76 69 .524 12 San Francisco 74 70 .514 13½ San Diego 68 77 .469 20 Colorado 51 92 .357 36 z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 3 Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Toronto 5, Kansas City 2 Boston 7, Baltimore 3 N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0 Houston 12, San Diego 2 N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings Texas 9, Oakland 4 L.A. Angels 2, Cleveland 1
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5 Texas 10, Toronto 4 Oakland 4, Houston 0 Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 4 L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 5, 11 innings San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game Kansas City (Singer 8-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7), 4:40 p.m., 1st game St. Louis (Wainwright 3-11) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 6:35 p.m. Cincinnati (Williamson 4-4) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m. Texas (Scherzer 12-6) at Toronto (Ryu 3-2), 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-5) at Boston (Crawford 6-7), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Tampa Bay (Littell 3-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-9), 7:40 p.m. Kansas City (Lyles 4-16) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 3-7), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game Oakland (Sears 4-11) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-12) at Seattle (Woo 2-4), 9:40 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 5-5), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 2 Miami 5, Philadelphia 4 Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 1 Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 2 L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 3 N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0 Houston 12, San Diego 2 N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 8, 10 innings, 1st game Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2 Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5, 2nd game Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5 Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 3 Milwaukee 12, Miami 0 Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 4 San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings San Diego 11, L.A. Dodgers 8
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-11) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 6:35 p.m. Washington (Adon 2-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 7-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Williamson 4-4) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m. Arizona (Nelson 7-7) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Chargois 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 7:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3) at Colorado (Flexen 1-7), 8:40 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 5-5), 9:45 p.m. San Diego (Wacha 11-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-11), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 36 34 N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 22 16 Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 22 New England 0 1 0 .000 20 25
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 31 21 Houston 0 1 0 .000 9 25 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 21 31 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 15 16
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 25 9 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 24 3 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 3 24 Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 7 30
West W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 17 Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 20 21 L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 34 36
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 40 0 Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 25 20 Washington 1 0 0 1.000 20 16 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 0 40
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 24 10 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 16 15 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 20 17 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 10 24
North W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 21 20 Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 38 20 Chicago 0 1 0 .000 20 38 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 17 20
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 13 San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 30 7 Arizona 0 1 0 .000 16 20 Seattle 0 1 0 .000 13 30
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 21, Kansas City 20
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 24, Carolina 10 Baltimore 25, Houston 9 Cleveland 24, Cincinnati 3 Jacksonville 31, Indianapolis 21 New Orleans 16, Tennessee 15 San Francisco 30, Pittsburgh 7 Tampa Bay 20, Minnesota 17 Washington 20, Arizona 16 Green Bay 38, Chicago 20 L.A. Rams 30, Seattle 13 Las Vegas 17, Denver 16 Miami 36, L.A. Chargers 34 Philadelphia 25, New England 20 Dallas 40, N.Y. Giants 0
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Jets 22, Buffalo 16, OT
Thursday, Sept. 14
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18
