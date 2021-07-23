NEW BERLIN - Warrior Run's Junior All-Stars became the third Little League team from the area to reach the state tournament on Friday after it pulled away for a 21-5, five-inning victory over Jersey Shore to claim the PA Section 3 championship at New Berlin's Junior Field.
It will be a return trip to the states for Warrior Run's players, who tied for fifth place in the Major Division state tournament two years ago.
Warrior Run opens the state tournament at Dubois Little League with an opening-round matchup against Downingtown West at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
"This feels absolutely (great). The goal was to make it to states - one game at a time. Two years ago we finished tied for fifth in the state, but we're looking forward to going to Dubois with this great group of kids," said Warrior Run manager Derrick Zechman.
"These kids play a lot - we've played a lot over the years and it's been a lot of work since they were 10. They're gamers, they're gritty, and obviously being here before helps."
What also helps is Warrior Run getting out to a 9-0 lead through the first two innings.
A two-run home run by Griffen Harrington plus RBI singles from James Keifer and Cohen Zechman staked Warrior Run to a 4-0 lead in the first.
And in the second inning, the team batted around to score five more runs. Harrington and Tyler Ulrich both had RBI singles, plus two more runs came home on wild pitches and another on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Landen Wagner.
Jersey Shore then made it a game, albeit temporarily, by getting five runs home in the third to cut Warrior Run's lead to 9-5.
"Credit to Jersey Shore. We had a 9-0 lead and they didn't roll over," said manager Zechman. "They didn't hold their heads down and they came out scrapping (in the third) and they had a lot of momentum going on.
"I thought our kids thought the game was over (after the second inning), but our bats kept doing (what they've been doing all postseason)," added Warrior Run's manager.
But in the fourth Harrington helped pad his team's lead with a two-run double, and an inning later Warrior Run put the game away with a 10-run frame after every batter in the lineup got on base in someway and either had an RBI or scored a run.
One of the stars of the game was of course Harrington, who batted 4-for-5 with a home run, 2 doubles and six total RBI; and Keifer had a 3-for-3 day that included two walks, two runs scored and an RBI.
"It was a team effort. We all helped the team score 21 runs, and it was kind of a blowout. We gave up a few in the third inning, but we pulled through, said Keifer. "It feels great, man (to win sectionals). The excitement is soaring through me.
"We were sectional champs two years ago, but we fell short at states. This year, we're going to be state champs, baby."
Two days ago in Wednesday's 10-0 win over Athens, the top of the order came through for Warrior Run. This time, led by Keifer's day at the plate, the whole lineup came through.
"One through nine contributed, but when you can get production at the bottom of the order like we did tonight - that's great when you can put up (21) runs," said Warrior Run's manager. "Keifer had the hat trick, but we just had quality at-bats and we moved the ball and hitting it where it's pitched. We got production out of everyone tonight, and everyone contributed."
PA Section 3 Tournament
Junior Division championship game
at New Berlin Junior Field
Warrior Run 21, Jersey Shore 5 (5 innings)
Warrior Run;450;2(10) - 21-18-3
Jersey Shore;005;00 - 5-4-5
Landon Polcyn, Gabe Engel (3) and Griffen Harrington. Mason Winter, Landon Welshans (4), Landan Lathan (5), Conner Fenstermaker (5) and Hunter Enders.
WP: Engel. LP: Winter.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Landen Wagner, 2-for-4, walk, 3 stolen bases, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored; Engel, 2-for-5, stolen base, 3 runs, RBI; Harrington, 4-for-5, HR (1st, 1 on), 2 doubles, stolen base, 6 RBI, 3 runs; Polcyn, 2-for-4, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs; Brayden Gower, 1-for-3, 2 walks, 3 runs, RBI; Tyler Ulrich, 1-for-5, stolen base, 2 runs, RBI; James Keifer, 3-for-3, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Cohen Zechman, 2-for-4, walk, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Lucas Ditty, 1-for-2, walk, stolen base, 2 runs.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: Anthony Orrico, run scored; Mazdan Lupton, 1-for-3, double, RBI, run; Enders, 1-for-2, walk, run, RBI; Austin Rhinehart, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Tucker Hanna, 1-for-2; Winter, walk; Welshans, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.