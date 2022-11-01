MILTON — When Lewisburg's Mikayla Long got the ball inside the box 6:24 into the second overtime, the only thing that was going through her mind was to get a good shot off.
The kick that followed for the senior co-captain was spot on for the Green Dragons, and it lifted No. 6-seeded Lewisburg to a 2-1 double overtime triumph over No. 2 Montoursville in a District 4 Class 2A semifinal at Milton's Alumni Stadium.
The thrilling upset win propels Lewisburg (13-6) into the district final with top-seeded Central Columbia, which will be played later this week at a site and time to be determined.
"It feels really nice. It's amazing," said Long about reaching the district final. "It's definitely a once in a lifetime experience. It's a good feeling."
Lewisburg's victory also sends the team into next week's PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2019. That same year the Blue Jays defeated the Green Dragons in the district final, 4-1.
After Montoursville knotted the score at 1-all just 3:12 into the second half, the drama began to ramp up when neither team found the back of the net for the next 36:48 of regulation and more than 21 minutes of overtime.
But on the first real scoring chance of double overtime for Lewisburg, Long picked up a through ball from Sophie Kilbride by the far post and drilled it past Montoursville goalkeeper Anna Baylor and into the right side of the net for the game-winner.
"All that was going through my mind was to get it on-frame, get a good hit on it, and we'll see what happened from there," said Long. "We just needed to score, and we did it."
However, the play began with Kilbride's pass, and the senior co-captain had no doubt that her classmate would punch it in.
"One hundred percent. We've had so many opportunities (to score in the game), and (Teagan Osunde) has those super high throw-ins, and we kind of actually call it forgoing into overtime. She's good," said Kilbride. "I really didn't want to go into penalty kicks, because I didn't want to have to take a PK, so (Mikayla's goal) was really big."
The Green Dragons though got on the board first with 8:11 left in the first half when Long broke free and shot the ball through the hands of goalkeeper Kierstyn Dawes.
"It definitely wasn't a pretty goal, but a goal is a goal," said Long. "I just looked up and I had the whole goal open, and I just took the shot. It went through the GK's hands, and it just dropped into the goal."
Once again, just like in last week's 2-1 overtime win over Bloomsburg in the quarterfinals, Lewisburg didn't play its best at times, but the Green Dragons improved as the contest went on and they found a way to win in extra time for the second game in a row.
"We didn't have our best game. The girls really worked hard, and Montoursville played well, and they played their game. Montoursville just kicked the ball, kicked the ball, and we have a hard time during that transition when we can't possess the ball. We get frustrated," said Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski.
"That style of play was tough for us, but I had a good feeling. I thought we would have it in the first overtime, but luckily, we got it in the second overtime. I'm just proud of how the girls kept fighting, and now we're on to the next one."
Kilbride, for one, knows the district final won't be an easy game, but all that matters now is that Lewisburg has qualified for the state tournament.
"Obviously, it's going to be a hard game, but I think right now we're just really excited to be going to states," she said. "We're going to have to play hard. That's pretty much it."
District 4 Class 2A Semifinal
at Milton Area High School
Lewisburg 2, Montoursville 1 (2 OT)
Lew-Mikayla Long, unassisted, 8:11
Mont-Lydia Earnest, unassisted, 36:48.
Lew-Long, assist Sophie Kilbride, 8:36.
Shots on goal: Lewisburg, 12-11; Corner kicks: Montoursville, 6-3; Saves: Lewisburg (Izzy Wood), 6; Montoursville (Kierstyn Dawes, 2; Anna Baylor, 5), 7.
