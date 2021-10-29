National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98 New England 3 4 0 .429 179 140 N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 80 175 Miami 1 6 0 .143 127 207
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 193 164 Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 169 149 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172 Houston 1 6 0 .143 97 203
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164 Cincinnati 5 2 0 .714 189 128 Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165 Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132
West
W L T Pct PF PA Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166 L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150 Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127 Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146 N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180 Philadelphia 2 5 0 .286 159 185 Washington 2 5 0 .286 146 210
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 1 0 .857 233 147 New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 140 101 Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 135 176 Carolina 3 4 0 .429 146 146
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 192 167 Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 101 162 Detroit 0 7 0 .000 128 200
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 7 1 0 .875 246 138 L.A. Rams 6 1 0 .857 207 146 San Francisco 2 4 0 .333 135 149 Seattle 2 5 0 .286 150 162
Thursday’s Games
Green Bay 24, Arizona 21
Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m. Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 4
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.
Major League Baseball
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
Atlanta 1, Houston 1
Tuesday, Oct. 26: Atlanta 6, Houston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 27: Houston 7, Atlanta 2 Friday, Oct. 29: Houston (Garcia 11-8) at Atlanta (Anderson 9-5), 8:09 p.m. (Fox) Saturday, Oct. 30: Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) Sunday, Oct. 31: Houston at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. (Fox) x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox)
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB New York 4 1 .800 — Philadelphia 3 2 .600 1 Toronto 2 3 .400 2 Brooklyn 2 3 .400 2 Boston 2 3 .400 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Charlotte 4 1 .800 — Washington 4 1 .800 — Miami 3 1 .750 ½ Atlanta 3 2 .600 1 Orlando 1 4 .200 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 4 1 .800 — Milwaukee 3 2 .600 1 Cleveland 3 2 .600 1 Indiana 1 4 .200 3 Detroit 0 4 .000 3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 3 1 .750 — Memphis 3 2 .600 ½ New Orleans 1 4 .200 2½ Houston 1 4 .200 2½ San Antonio 1 4 .200 2½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 4 0 1.000 — Minnesota 3 1 .750 1 Denver 2 2 .500 2 Portland 2 2 .500 2 Oklahoma City 1 4 .200 3½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 4 1 .800 — Sacramento 2 2 .500 1½ L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400 2 Phoenix 1 3 .250 2½ L.A. Clippers 1 3 .250 2½
Thursday’s Games
Washington 122, Atlanta 111 Philadelphia 110, Detroit 102 Utah 122, Houston 91 New York 104, Chicago 103 Dallas 104, San Antonio 99 Memphis 104, Golden State 101, OT
Friday’s Games
Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 5 p.m. New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Sacramento at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 7 7 0 0 14 31 13 Buffalo 7 5 1 1 11 23 14 Detroit 7 4 2 1 9 23 23 Tampa Bay 8 4 3 1 9 26 28 Toronto 8 3 4 1 7 16 25 Boston 6 3 3 0 6 15 18 Ottawa 6 2 4 0 4 15 19 Montreal 8 2 6 0 4 18 25
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 6 6 0 0 12 25 8 Washington 7 4 0 3 11 28 19 Philadelphia 6 4 1 1 9 25 17 N.Y. Rangers 7 4 2 1 9 15 18 Columbus 6 4 2 0 8 19 15 Pittsburgh 7 3 2 2 8 24 21 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 2 1 7 15 15 New Jersey 5 3 2 0 6 14 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 6 5 1 0 10 28 15 Minnesota 7 5 2 0 10 21 22 Winnipeg 7 4 2 1 9 30 26 Dallas 7 3 3 1 7 14 18 Nashville 7 3 4 0 6 20 20 Colorado 7 3 4 0 6 20 26 Chicago 7 0 5 2 2 14 30 Arizona 7 0 6 1 1 12 35
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 7 5 1 1 11 25 15 Edmonton 6 5 1 0 10 27 18 San Jose 7 4 3 0 8 20 21 Seattle 8 3 4 1 7 22 25 Vancouver 8 3 4 1 7 21 23 Vegas 7 3 4 0 6 16 22 Anaheim 8 2 4 2 6 23 28 Los Angeles 7 1 5 1 3 18 26 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 0 Carolina 3, Boston 0 Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 1 Colorado 4, St. Louis 3 Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 1 Buffalo 4, Anaheim 3, OT Seattle 4, Minnesota 1 Winnipeg 3, Los Angeles 2 Montreal 4, San Jose 0
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 1:30 p.m. Montreal at Los Angeles, 4 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m. Florida at Boston, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at San Jose, 7 p.m. Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
