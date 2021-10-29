National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98 New England 3 4 0 .429 179 140 N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 80 175 Miami 1 6 0 .143 127 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 193 164 Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 169 149 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172 Houston 1 6 0 .143 97 203

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164 Cincinnati 5 2 0 .714 189 128 Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165 Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132

West

W L T Pct PF PA Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166 L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150 Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127 Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146 N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180 Philadelphia 2 5 0 .286 159 185 Washington 2 5 0 .286 146 210

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 1 0 .857 233 147 New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 140 101 Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 135 176 Carolina 3 4 0 .429 146 146

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 192 167 Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 101 162 Detroit 0 7 0 .000 128 200

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 7 1 0 .875 246 138 L.A. Rams 6 1 0 .857 207 146 San Francisco 2 4 0 .333 135 149 Seattle 2 5 0 .286 150 162

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 24, Arizona 21

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m. Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

Major League Baseball

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

Atlanta 1, Houston 1

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Atlanta 6, Houston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 27: Houston 7, Atlanta 2 Friday, Oct. 29: Houston (Garcia 11-8) at Atlanta (Anderson 9-5), 8:09 p.m. (Fox) Saturday, Oct. 30: Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) Sunday, Oct. 31: Houston at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. (Fox) x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox)

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB New York 4 1 .800 — Philadelphia 3 2 .600 1 Toronto 2 3 .400 2 Brooklyn 2 3 .400 2 Boston 2 3 .400 2

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Charlotte 4 1 .800 — Washington 4 1 .800 — Miami 3 1 .750 ½ Atlanta 3 2 .600 1 Orlando 1 4 .200 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 4 1 .800 — Milwaukee 3 2 .600 1 Cleveland 3 2 .600 1 Indiana 1 4 .200 3 Detroit 0 4 .000 3½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 3 1 .750 — Memphis 3 2 .600 ½ New Orleans 1 4 .200 2½ Houston 1 4 .200 2½ San Antonio 1 4 .200 2½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 4 0 1.000 — Minnesota 3 1 .750 1 Denver 2 2 .500 2 Portland 2 2 .500 2 Oklahoma City 1 4 .200 3½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Golden State 4 1 .800 — Sacramento 2 2 .500 1½ L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400 2 Phoenix 1 3 .250 2½ L.A. Clippers 1 3 .250 2½

Thursday’s Games

Washington 122, Atlanta 111 Philadelphia 110, Detroit 102 Utah 122, Houston 91 New York 104, Chicago 103 Dallas 104, San Antonio 99 Memphis 104, Golden State 101, OT

Friday’s Games

Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 5 p.m. New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 7 7 0 0 14 31 13 Buffalo 7 5 1 1 11 23 14 Detroit 7 4 2 1 9 23 23 Tampa Bay 8 4 3 1 9 26 28 Toronto 8 3 4 1 7 16 25 Boston 6 3 3 0 6 15 18 Ottawa 6 2 4 0 4 15 19 Montreal 8 2 6 0 4 18 25

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 6 6 0 0 12 25 8 Washington 7 4 0 3 11 28 19 Philadelphia 6 4 1 1 9 25 17 N.Y. Rangers 7 4 2 1 9 15 18 Columbus 6 4 2 0 8 19 15 Pittsburgh 7 3 2 2 8 24 21 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 2 1 7 15 15 New Jersey 5 3 2 0 6 14 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 6 5 1 0 10 28 15 Minnesota 7 5 2 0 10 21 22 Winnipeg 7 4 2 1 9 30 26 Dallas 7 3 3 1 7 14 18 Nashville 7 3 4 0 6 20 20 Colorado 7 3 4 0 6 20 26 Chicago 7 0 5 2 2 14 30 Arizona 7 0 6 1 1 12 35

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 7 5 1 1 11 25 15 Edmonton 6 5 1 0 10 27 18 San Jose 7 4 3 0 8 20 21 Seattle 8 3 4 1 7 22 25 Vancouver 8 3 4 1 7 21 23 Vegas 7 3 4 0 6 16 22 Anaheim 8 2 4 2 6 23 28 Los Angeles 7 1 5 1 3 18 26 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 0 Carolina 3, Boston 0 Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 1 Colorado 4, St. Louis 3 Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 1 Buffalo 4, Anaheim 3, OT Seattle 4, Minnesota 1 Winnipeg 3, Los Angeles 2 Montreal 4, San Jose 0

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 1:30 p.m. Montreal at Los Angeles, 4 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m. Florida at Boston, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at San Jose, 7 p.m. Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Los Angeles, 4 p.m. Montreal at Anaheim, 4 p.m. Columbus at New Jersey, 5 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Joe Mather hitting coach. MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with INF Miguel Rojas on a two-year contract. Frontier League JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP Kenny Pierson and RHPs Alec Thomas and Ryder Yakel. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Jared Mang. OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OFs Roberto Caro and Rodrigo Orozco. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Assigned G Leandro Bolmaro to Iowa (NBA G League). NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Named Dakarai Allen, Jessie Govan, Amauri Hardy, Pooh Jeter, Amir Johnson and Malik Pope coaches to aid in the development of the team’s elite youth prospects. Named Rod Baker and C.J. Williams assistant coaches, Thomas Scott on-court player development coach and Nick Hamilton video coordinator . FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Zack Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted OL Danny Isidora and DL Josh Mauro to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted LB Joe Walker as a COVID-19 replacement. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Daviyon Nixon on injured reserve. CHICAGO BEARS — Activated LB Caleb Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed OT Alex Taylor on waivers. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB Damarea Crockett and LB Curtis Robinson to the practice squad. Waived DE Eric Banks. DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Eric Banks on waivers. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted WR Juwann Winfree (COVID-19 replacement) and G Ben Braden to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated TE Dominique Dafney from injured reserve and WR Malik Taylor from the reserve/COVID19 list. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived K Tristan Vizcaino. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed TE Ben Ellefson on injured reserve. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DT Albert Huggins and OL Will Clapp to the practice squad. Released RB Ryquell Armstead and LB Lakiem Williams from the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed WR David Sills to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Activated DL Ronald Blair from the practice squad injured list. Released DB Natrell Jamerson. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned C Sam Carrick to San Diego (AHL) from loan. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned D Ian Mitchell to Rockford (AHL) from loan. Recalled D Isaak Phillips from Rockford loan. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned RW Justin Danforth to Cleveland (AHL) on loan. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Announced that Head Coach Joel Quenneville has resigned. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Greenville (ECHL) from Ontario (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled Fs Connor Dewar and Kyle Rau and D Jon Lizotte from Iowa (AHL). Placed C Rem Pittick and RW Mats Zuccarello on COVID-19 protocol. Reassigned F Alexander Khovanov from Iowa (AHL) to Iowa City (ECHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Michael Vokojevic from Adirondack (ECHL) to Utica (AHL). Assigned G Nicco Daws to Utica. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Loaned LW Remi Elie to Syracuse (AHL). VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Zach Whitecloud to a six-year contract extension. Signed D Ben Hutton to a one-year contract. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL) from South Carolina (ECHL). American Hockey League BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released C Kameron Kielly from his professional tryout contract (PTO). CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Loaned F Karch Bachman to Greenville (ECHL). CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned G Jet Greaves to Kalamazoo (ECHL) from loan. Recalled D Giovanni Vallati from Kalamazoo (ECHL) loan. COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled F Sasha Mutala from Utah (ECHL) loan. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Reassigned F Josh Dickinson to Toledo (ECHL). IOWA WILD — Recalled G Trevin Kozlowski, C Kris Bennett, D Riese Zmolek and LW Ryan Kuffner from Iowa City (ECHL) loan. MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled C Robert Carpenter from Florida (ECHL) loan. ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned D Cliff Watson to Indy (ECHL). SAN DIEGO GULLS — Loaned G Frank Marotte to Allen (ECHL). TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled F Hudson Elynuik from Rapid City (ECHL) loan. UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (AHL) loan. East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed D Ben Owen to the active roster. ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Carlos Fornaris from his standard player contract (SPC). Signed F Carlos Fornaris to a standard player contract (SPC). FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Recalled C Tyler Busch from Henderson (AHL). Signed F Taylor Ross to standard player contracts (SPC). Released D Carson Vance and F Aaron Huffnagle from their professional tryout contracts (PTO). GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Christian Kasastul to Ontario (AHL). IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired G Ryan Edquist from the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Evan Moyse to the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated G Cedrick Andree from the reserve list. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Kyle Puuncy from the reserve list. COLLEGE RICE — Announced Brian Lee has agreed to an extension as men’s soccer coach through the 2026 season. TUSCULUM — Named Rodney Tapp head men’s lacrosse coach. YORK (NY) — Named Courtney Boothe head men’s soccer coach.

