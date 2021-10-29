UNIVERSITY PARK – The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team has announced the start times and television slots for its 2021-22 schedule. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s squad will compete at home seven times this season, including a return to the Bryce Jordan Center for the 2022 BJC Dual. All times listed are Eastern.
The Nittany Lions begin the season at Spooky Nook in Manheim, with two duals on Saturday, Nov. 13. Penn State will face Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. and then battle Oregon State at 7 p.m. (appx.). Penn State’s home opener against Army in Rec Hall on Nov. 18 will begin at 7:00 p.m. and stream online via B1G Network+.
Penn State treks to the University of Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 3, for a 7 p.m. battle in The Palestra. Sanderson’s squad returns to Rec Hall two days later to host Lehigh at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, in a B1G Network+ stream. Penn State heads to Niceville, Fla., for the Collegiate Wrestling Duals on Nov. 20-21. The times and opponents will be announced later.
The Big Ten season begins for Penn State at Maryland on Friday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. (B1G Network+). Penn State’s home dual against Indiana on Sunday, Jan. 9, is a Big Ten Flex Date with a time to be announced. The dual will either be a B1G Network national telecast or a B1G Network+ stream. Penn State will host Rutgers on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 5 p.m. The Rec Hall dual will air on an ESPN family network (ESPN/2/U).
Penn State begins three straight conference road duals at Michigan on Friday, Jan. 21. The dual will air nationally on the B1G Network and starts at 6 p.m. Penn State then visits Michigan State on Sunday, Jan. 23 (B1G Network+), time TBA. The Nittany Lions will close out their road dual schedule for the season at Iowa on Friday, Jan. 28, in a 9 p.m. dual on the B1G Network.
The Nittany Lions close out the dual meet season with three straight home events. Penn State will host Ohio State on Friday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. in the 2022 BJC Dual. The event is another B1G Network national telecast. Two days later, the Nittany Lions are once again a B1G National pick, hosting Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 6, in Rec Hall at 12 p.m. Penn State closes out the dual meet portion of its schedule on Sunday, Feb. 20, hosting Rider at 2 p.m. (B1G Network+).
The postseason begins with the 2022 Big Ten Championship on Saturday and Sunday, March 5-6, 2022. The Big Ten Network has announced enhanced and expanded coverage for the event. Saturday’s first session begins at 11 a.m. and airs in full on the B1G Network. Session two begins Saturday night with consolation matches at 6:30 p.m. on B1G Network+. The Big Ten semifinals start at 8:30 p.m. on the B1G Network. Sunday’s action (sessions three/four) begins at 12 p.m. on B1G Network+ with the Big Ten finals airing on the B1G Network at 4:30 p.m. The two-day event will be hosted by the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. The 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships will take place in Detroit, Mich., on Thursday through Saturday, March 17-19, 2022. The ESPN family of networks will once again cover the event.
