LEWISBURG — Bucknell coach Nathan Davis and his players felt like they let one slip away when they fell in overtime to Marist over the weekend.
Leading Saint Francis by a single point at the break of their nonleague contest on Wednesday, the Bison would make sure not to let another game get away from them.
Bucknell shot 57 percent from the floor, and almost 62 percent from 3-point range in the second half to blow out Saint Francis, 89-65, at Sojka Pavilion.
"I thought we came in with a sense of purpose the last couple of days of practice, and we competed at a high level, and we were ready to go then. It goes back to our senior leadership, and I thought they did a great job the last few days making sure we got back on track," said Davis.
"(Wednesday's) game kind of took care of itself. I thought we defended very well throughout the entire game. We did miss some shots (in the first half), and we had some good looks that didn't go in that would typically go in for us, but in the second half the guys did a great job sacrificing themselves and letting the ball find the open man, and when we that we score a lot of points. Fifty-six points in (the second half) is a lot."
Bucknell (5-3) began to turn the tide against Saint Francis (2-6) when Xander Rice was fouled on a 3-point attempt coming out of a media timeout early in the second half.
Rice smoothly knocked down all three of his foul shots to give the Bison a 47-40 lead.
The Red Flash answered with a pair of quick buckets to get within three, but a trey by Bucknell's Josh Adoh temporarily stopped Saint Francis' roll.
Two more 3-pointers followed for the Bison - one each from Jake van der Heijden and Elvin Edmonds IV - to result in a 56-44 lead with 12:23 remaining.
Saint Francis cut its deficit to nine points midway through the half on a pair of three throws from Landon Moore. Bucknell though responded right back.
Back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers from Edmonds, Rice and Edmonds again put the Bison on top 69-51 with 9:04 left.
"We have a lot of guys who can shoot. Come watch us in practice, when guys are open the ball tends to go in. The key is to make sure we work to get open looks," said Davis. "We have some very talented offensive players, and as long as we play together, are unselfish, and we throw the ball in the fight place we are going to score a lot of points.
"The best example of that is that we made 35 shots (in the game), 20 of them were assisted baskets, and that's what we got to do," added Bucknell's coach.
Rice hit another trey with 7:21 left in the game to give the Bison a 23-point lead (74-51). They were the final points of the night for the senior guard, who finished with a game-high 20 points (and 3-of-5 from behind the arc).
"One thing we talked about in the locker room before coach got in there was that it's all about defense, running guys off the line and then just sharing the ball on offense," said Rice. "We have a lot of guys who can shoot, and once we started sharing the ball in the second half, I think it kind of wore Saint Francis down and our defense was swarming as well, which wore them down even more."
Senior big man Alex Timmerman added a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Bison.
"We were just trying to get stops and then run out in transition," said Timmerman. "One of the big things we were focusing on was getting ball reversals so we can move the defense back and forth, and that would open up shots."
Adoh finished with 12 points and Edmonds chipped in 11 for the Bison, who outscored the Red Flash 56-33 in the second half.
"The guys came back really focused, and it carried over to (Wednesday's game). Winning by 20 is a lot. That's not normal. You (usually) have to grind stuff out," said Davis. "It was a one-point game at the half, but we did a lot of good things. We knew it wasn't going to be easy, but I give our guys credit for sticking with it, and when the opportunities arose to make some shots - we did it."
Bucknell 89, Saint Francis (Pa.) 65
at Sojka Pavilion
Saint Francis (2-6)
Josh Cohen 7-10 4-6 18, Marlon Hargis 2-5 0-0 5, Cam Gregory 2-4 0-0 6, Landon Moore 2-9 2-2 8, Maxwell Land 1-9 1-2 3, Brad McCabe 4-7 0-0 12, Luke Ruggery 2-4 0-0 6, Wisler Sanon 2-3 3-3 7, Zahree Harrison 0-3 0-0 0, Gestin Liberis 0-1 0-2 0, Miles Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Brendan Scanlon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-56 10-15 65.
Bucknell (5-3)
Ian Motta 3-11 0-0 7, Andre Screen 2-4 2-4 6, Alex Timmerman 6-10 2-2 14, Elvin Edmonds 4-7 0-0 11, Xander Rice 6-9 5-5 20, Jake van der Heijden 4-7 0-0 9, Josh Adoh 5-9 1-3 12, Josh Bascoe 2-6 0-0 4, Ruot Bijiek 2-3 0-0 4, Brady Muller 0-1 0-0 0, Alek Delev 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Fulton 1-1 0-0 2, Noah Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 35-68 10-14 89.
Halftime: Bucknell 33-32. 3-point goals: St. Francis 11-29 (McCabe 4-7, Gregory 2-3, Ruggery 2-3, Moore 2-8, Hargis 1-3, Sanon 0-1, Scanlon 0-1, Land 0-3), Bucknell 9-22 (Edmonds 3-5, Rice 3-5, van der Heijden 1-2, Adoh 1-3, Motta 1-5, Bijiek 0-1, Muller 0-1). Rebounds: St. Francis 27 (Cohen 7), Bucknell 40 (Timmerman 14). Assists: St. Francis 16 (Gregory 5), Bucknell 20 (Bascoe 5). Total fouls: St. Francis 15, Bucknell 14. A: 847.
