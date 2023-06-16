MILTON — The boys, and girls, of summer are about to take the field once again as the District 13 Little League Tournament gets underway this weekend.
The tournament is growing, and a busy time of the year for District 13 Administrator Toby Gearhart is about to get even more hectic.
“Tournament time is always an exciting time for the Little League season for the players, managers, coaches, and parents,” said Gearhart. “For me, it is an extremely busy time, trying to be in multiple places at once, answering calls, emails, and texts.
“This year, we have five more tournament teams than we had last year. Many leagues recently added softball, and it is great to see that growth in our area,” added Gearhart.
Major softball kicks things off with a doubleheader tonight at Central Columbia High School.
In the first game Warrior Run plays Danville at 5:30 p.m., and in the nightcap Lewisburg plays Selinsgrove at 8.
On Saturday, Milton plays Central Columbia at 1 p.m., and then on Sunday at 1 p.m. Mifflinburg will play the Warrior Run-Danville winner.
In fact, all softball action (8-10s, 9-11s, Majors and Juniors) will take place at Central Columbia’s field.
Minor softball (8-10s) begins competition on June 30, with Warrior Run facing Snyder County at 5:30 p.m. and Mifflinburg playing Selinsgrove at 8.
No teams from the area will be competing in either 9-11s or Juniors.
On the baseball side, the Major Division bracket gets underway first, with action beginning next Friday at Bloomsburg Town Park.
Lewisburg plays Bloomsburg in the first game at 5:30 p.m., but the nightcap features a big contest between Mifflinburg and Warrior Run at 8.
Also beginning next Friday is 9-11 baseball, which will be contested at the Washies Little League Complex in Danville.
A pair of area teams — Mifflinburg and Milton — won’t take the field until the 25th. That day will see Mifflinburg play Selinsgrove at 1 p.m., and Milton and Central Columbia hitting the field at 3:30.
Minor baseball (8-10) will have four local teams in action when it begins play next Saturday at the Field of Dreams in Laurelton.
On the 24th, Lewisburg faces Selinsgrove at 1 p.m. and Warrior Run plays Shikellamy at 3:30. Two days later Mifflinburg will play Snyder County at 5:30 p.m., and then on the 27th Milton goes up against the Warrior Run-Shikellamy winner at 8 p.m.
Finally in Junior baseball, a four-team field will fight it out for the District 13 title at the New Berlin Recreation Complex beginning on June 29.
The first game has Lewisburg playing Selinsgrove at 5:30 p.m., and then on the 30th Mifflinburg goes up against Snyder County at 5:30 as well.
And, if it seems like more driving is required to go to the games this summer, you’re not alone. Host sites alternate between both sections of District 13.
“Our district is divided into two areas — one to the east/north east and one to the west. Other than Junior baseball, we try to alternate the tournaments between those regions,” said Gearhart. “In the fall of each year, we ask if any leagues are interested in hosting the tournaments for the upcoming summer. Then, based on league interest and which area is scheduled to host the tournaments, leagues are selected as host sites.
“As interest dictates, we try to allow a variety of sites from year to year. There are usually five sites each year, so that means one area will host three tournaments and one area will host two,” Gearhart added.
One rule change of note this year is to the mandatory play rule.
“In the past, each player was required to bat at least once and play six consecutive outs on defense,” said Gearhart. “This year, the mandatory play rule requires a continuous batting order with no defensive play requirements. Continuous batting order means that all of your players are in the lineup.”
Once play is done in the District 13 Tournament, teams advance to the Section 3 Tournament.
Two sites in the district will be hosting Section 3 games: 9-11 baseball is at Washies, and 9-11 softball will be played at Central Columbia.
The Junior softball state tournament will be contested at Ber-Vaughn Park in Berwick. The District 13 winner, either Danville or Selinsgrove, will skip sectionals and go directly to states.
There’s also one Senior baseball team from the area, Warrior Run, which will head directly to the Section 3 Tournament in Athens on July 5-8.
