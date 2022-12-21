BUFFALO, N.Y.- The Bucknell Bison's women basketball team (4-7) lost to Buffalo, 58-51 to conclude nonconference play on a tough note.
The Bison were led in scoring by Cecelia Collins with 13 points. Isabella King added nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. Emma Shaffer chipped in nine points as well.
Emma Theodorsson, King, and Shaffer all totaled seven boards. Collins has four assists to lead the distribution.
The Bison shot 45.8% (22-of-48) on the game and finished with 30 rebounds. Buffalo had 29 rebounds and shot 41.8% (23-of-55).
Buffalo had three players finish in double digits with Jazmine Young leading the way with 16 points.
Bucknell's 20 turnovers proved decisive for the final margin. The Bison led for over 26 minutes of gameplay.
The first quarter started promising for the Bison as the team raced out to a 15-5 lead. Collins scored six points to spearhead the attack. Theodorsson's trey climaxed the advantage at 10 points. Buffalo responded back to narrow the deficit to 18-14 by the end of the period.
Early in the second period, Buffalo threatened to take the advantage, but Bucknell kept the lead courtesy of two King three-pointers. Baskets by Shaffer and Tai Johnson gave the Bison 30 points and a slim two point lead. With two seconds remaining, a 50/50 foul call on King during a rebound gave Buffalo two foul shots and the Bulls converted both to nail the score at 30-30 entering halftime.
The Orange & Blue stormed out of the halftime locker room playing penetrating and demanding defense holding the Bulls scoreless for nearly seven minutes. Buffalo could not find a clean look against the Bison defense that refused to yield points. Alas, the Bison offense could only muster four points during the impressive defensive stretch.
During the final 3:28 minutes of the third quarter, Buffalo's offense found its stroke going on a 10-0 run and grabbing the 40-34 lead to conclude the third period. The Bison had looks but failed to find an admirer in the hoop.
The Bison quickly countered in the fourth quarter. Five points by Collins and three points by King knotted the score at 42-42. The tying shot came on a Collins three-pointer. Shaffer converted on a layup to go up 44-42.
Unfortunately, the basket would not only be the final lead for Bucknell but the final Bison basket for over five minutes of play. Buffalo dashed permanently ahead on a game clinching 16-0 run as the score became 58-44. Despite several Bucknell timeouts, the tide would not be stopped. Theodorsson finally snapped the streak with a two-pointer. Johnson followed seconds later with another bucket. As the game's final seconds ticked down, Blake Matthews scored, was fouled, and converted the final free throw to seal the tally at 58-51.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.